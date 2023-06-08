Barrell Craft Spirits Now Offering Contract Bottling Services and Barrel Storage

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS), the original independent blender of unique aged cask strength whiskey since 2013, is excited to announce the inaugural offering of its contract bottling services and barrel storage, in Jeffersontown, and Shively, Kentucky, respectively.

Originally built in 1940 by the historic Yellowstone Distillery, the newly acquired 18,000-barrel rickhouse features 42 ricks and five levels and offers a multitude of locations throughout to provide unique character to each cask. Just minutes from downtown Louisville, this prime spot for the maturation of barrel inventory is strategically located near a variety of blending, bottling, and packaging services, including the new state of the art BCS facility. This 31,000 sq ft facility can process the most demanding bottling and packaging needs with ease and is available for growing craft brands needing a partner to bottle, package, and stage.

“Our contract bottling expertise and barrel storage are now available for craft distillers, which saves time and energy, and allows them to focus on growing their brand,” said BCS Founder Joe Beatrice. “Our rickhouse exudes the original craftsmanship on which the reputation of Kentucky Bourbon was built and provides a historic touch for aging whiskey.”

Louisville-based Barrell Craft Spirits is the original, pre-eminent independent blender of unique, aged, cask strength whiskey and rum.

