Barrell Craft Spirits Promotes Seven Members of Its Sales Team to Regional Managers

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS), the original independent blender of unique aged, cask strength whiskey recognized for its expertise since 2013, has promoted seven members of its current sales team to Regional Managers, all of whom will report directly to Stefanie Bair, Director of Sales, US, and ultimately to Chris Riesbeck, BCS’ Chief Commercial Officer.

“As we continue our incredible growth over the past few years and cement our place as the market leader for innovative products, we’re thrilled to promote internally to recognize the incredible work being done by our sales team,” said Riesbeck. “Each of these individuals deliver tremendous value to our business, allowing us to provide best in class support to our wholesale partners and to further expand our footprint.”

Barrell Craft Spirits is proud to promote the following team members:

Ned Anderson is promoted to Regional Manager-Central, covering the KY and TN markets. A former Southern Glazer’s veteran, Ned joined BCS in October 2020 as a Louisville-based Brand Development Manager and has played an immense role in the growth of the brand’s local markets.

Lindsay Gulics is promoted to Regional Manager-East, covering the regions of New England, tri-state, and the Mid-Atlantic. Lindsay joined BCS in October 2020 as NY/NJ-based Brand Development Manager and immediately developed deep connections to the brand's top accounts across the eastern region while simultaneously expanding the account network. Prior to BCS, she served as Beverage Director for various restaurants and hospitality groups.

Chris Helmly is promoted to Regional Manager-Southeast, covering the states of FL, SC, AR, MS, and AL. Chris joined BCS in September 2022 as East Florida Brand Development Manager, bringing a wealth of experience working with wholesalers. Prior to joining BCS, he served as sales manager for WhistlePig and Chattanooga whiskeys and spent nearly six years at Breakthru Beverage Group.

Jeremy Hill is promoted to Control States Manager, handling all item listings, pricing, special offer strategy and general administration in control states nationwide. Prior to joining BCS in June 2021, he worked in sales and marketing for Winebow and Opici Family Distributing.

Jeff Peterson is promoted to Regional Manager-Midwest, covering the states of IL, IN, ND, SD, OH, NE, and IA. Jeff joined BCS in June 2021 as Chicago-based Brand Development Manager, bringing a wealth of whiskey experience from previous importer roles, including ImPex Beverages and Classic Wine Imports, and immediately spurred growth throughout the region.

Lauren Rine is promoted to Regional Manager-Southwest, covering TX, NM, and OK. Lauren joined BCS in July 2022 as Dallas-based Brand Development Manager after spending nearly nine years in sales at Glazer's Distributors and quickly expanded the BCS' footprint in Dallas and across the state.

Sheila Skelley is promoted to Regional Manager-Mountain North, covering CO, MO, MN, WI, and KS. Sheila joined the BCS team in March 2022 as Minnesota-based Brand Development Manager. She quickly grew the business and is an invaluable asset to the brand's wholesaler partners across the region. She has extensive industry experience, having worked in various roles for Breakthru Beverage Group, Cincoro Tequila, Grupo Modelo, Diageo, and Bacardi.

Barrell Craft Spirits

Louisville-based Barrell Craft Spirits is the original, pre-eminent independent blender of unique, aged, cask strength whiskey and rum. Recognized for our blending expertise since 2013, we skillfully design, produce, and launch leading, unique products that surprise and delight whiskey aficionados and novices alike.

