Bearface Canadian Whisky Introduces Wilderness Series With New Limited-Edition Matsutake 01

VANCOUVER, British Columbia— BEARFACE Canadian Whisky proudly announces the release of Matsutake 01 – the US debut of the Wilderness Series. Just in time for the holiday season, BEARFACE Whisky disrupts the market with this elementally aged whisky infused with wild Matsutake mushrooms for a unique umami finish.

Inspired by the elements, flavors, and changing seasons of the whisky’s wild Canadian home, BEARFACE created The Wilderness Series, a limited-edition series of whisky that turns tradition on its head. The first collection within the Wilderness Series is an Elementally Aged trilogy blend of French Oak, Sherry Pipes and Casked Matsutake, resulting in a first-of-its-kind whisky in the US that’s unique in both flavor and composition.

“This Matsutake expression has been a long time in the making,” says Master Blender, Andrés Faustinelli. “With each new limited release, we strive to shatter category norms and challenge traditions. I know BEARFACE Matsutake does just that. As seen with the latest spirits trends – umami flavors are in. The Matsutake mushroom grows once a year in the Canadian wilderness making it highly covetable and rare and brings a sophistication to this bottle unlike any other whisky.”

Elemental aging is the unique process where hand-selected oak casks are matured in repurposed shipping containers and exposed to the elements of the Canadian wilderness. The fluctuating temperatures within the Bear Country’s extreme northern climate amplifies how the whisky and wood interact, transforming the liquid inside the casks for a bolder, smoother flavor.

The limited-edition BEARFACE Matsutake is cask-infused with foraged matsutake, which is scarce around the world but abundant in Vancouver. The result, BEARFACE Wilderness Series 01 Matsutake, is a complex and layered whisky with savory and cinnamon notes, followed by wild, earthy warmness and umami finish with subtle flavors from the fresh forest floor.

BEARFACE Matsutake Whisky presents at 42.5% ABV and the new release is available now at select retailers in CA/CO/FL/IL/IN/NY/TN/TX/WA at SRP $44.99 for 750ml.

About BEARFACE Canadian Whisky

BEARFACE works with the wilderness and its powerful natural elements to transform our whisky into something more wild and adventurous through Elemental Aging. Elemental Aging is our unique process where hand-selected oak casks are matured in repurposed shipping containers and exposed to the elements in the Canadian wilderness. The unique Canadian rules about whisky-making mean there is no better place on earth to innovate, experiment and create the unexpected. Master Blender, Andrés Faustinelli, creates smoothness, balance, long complexity of flavor and gentle spice that we all love. Each year brings different nuances that can never be quite exactly the same, but exploring the subtleties is part of the adventure. BEARFACE is made in the wild, not in a lab.

For More Information:

https://www.bearfacewhisky.com/