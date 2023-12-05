BeatBox Launches Green Apple Nationwide

On track for another record-breaking year, BeatBox Beverages has launched their newest Party Punch flavor: Green Apple. The move, spurred by consumer feedback and retailer demand, brings BeatBox to nine Party Punch flavors, one variety pack, and one Hard Tea flavor, with a pipeline packed with innovation moving into 2024 .

Zech Francis, VP of Global Marketing for BeatBox states, “BeatBox stands out because we really listen to our core consumers. We’ve heard from them at festivals, retail stores, sporting events, and on social media that they wanted a Green Apple flavor. So, we made it happen. Our new BeatBox Green Apple is the perfect mix of tart and sweet. Plus, it keeps all the great features of BeatBox – it’s resealable, recyclable, non-carbonated, and has a strong 11.1% alcohol content. It’s not just a new flavor, it’s a big step forward for us.”

The launch is not only the newest flavor innovation, but the first of its package refresh and redesign that will continue to roll out in early 2024. Featuring the certified B-Corp logo and stronger secondary colors along with playful hand-drawn elements. The refresh signals to consumers not only the flavor, but also the experience they will have when drinking this stellar liquid.

Francis states, “Green Apple was inspired by music festivals. When we first tried it, we immediately said, ‘this is out of this world!’” The brand has elevated the outer space theme with the launch through various marketing components including creating celestial point-of-sale materials, sponsoring costume themed festivals, and a social media focus featuring the ‘Green Apple Alien’.

Early chain adopters like 7-Eleven, Speedway, Circle K, Extramile, ampm, QuikTrip, Specs, and more have continued to add fuel to the BeatBox rocketship. The new flavor is already at 22,000+ retail accounts and 60,000+ cases sold1.

This success is consistent with the monumental growth BeatBox has experienced to date in 2023: with 83,000 buying accounts and +30% velocity in the last 3 months2. The company is on track to close 2023 at +160% in revenues and 4 million cases depleted2. In scanned dollar sales, the brand has has grown at least 100% versus same week prior year; with several weeks surpassing 200% growth in September and October.3

“We are excited to bring another fan favorite flavor to the BeatBox fam,” Francis said, “and as we close out 2023 with extraordinary success, we are excited to keep the momentum, innovation, and party going into 2024!”

About BeatBox Beverages

BeatBox, a certified B-Corp, is the “Original Party Punch”, offering fun & nostalgic flavors in a sustainable & resealable package. With a deep passion for live music, our community of super fans, and creating fun, BeatBox has become the brand that’s bringing the party to the alcohol industry.

The journey began in 2012 in the live music capital of the world, Austin, TX, and the energy was contagious. So much so, that BeatBox was able to secure the largest investment in SharkTank history from Mark Cuban who, “invested in BeatBox because at heart I’m a 25 year old and saw that this is going to be a party phenomenon.”

BeatBox quickly built a team of beverage leaders helping to define a new category of “Party Punch.” BeatBox has an impressive roster of famous investors in music and entertainment, including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek, Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many more.

Today, BeatBox has become one of the fastest growing brands in the alcohol industry and the drink of choice for Millennial and legal drinking age Gen Z drinkers. Its passion for music, and connection to its consumers, has also made it the fastest growing and most engaged alcohol brand on social media. Like Mark said, this is a company that sells fun, and if anyone ever asks what this brand is all about, tell them that “BeatBox Brings the Party!”

