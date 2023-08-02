Beattie’s Distillers Quickly Expanding in U.S. Market

ALLISTON, Ontario— Beattie’s Distillers, a Canadian-based, family-owned craft distillery founded in 2015, is quickly expanding across U.S. markets bringing its award-winning exceptionally smooth vodkas to more consumers stateside. The brand’s recent focus on bringing Beattie’s from a small town in Canada to the U.S., has earned it a place on shelves in 22 states with additional distribution in the pipeline.

Founded by Ken Beattie, Beattie’s Distillers is backed by five generations of experience in potato farming and uses only potatoes grown on the Beattie family farm to make all of its spirits. Led by Ken and a passionate team of family, farmers and distillery staff, two premium potato vodka products are the flagships of the portfolio:

Potato Vodka – The one that started it all. This farm-crafted, beautifully creamy, premium potato vodka stands alone. Tasting notes: A subtle bouquet of buttery notes fills the glass, followed by hints of white pepper, almond and caramel with a smooth finish. Serve over ice or in a martini with a hint of vermouth. Bottled at 40% alc/vol. Naturally gluten free.

Sweet Potato Vodka – Specially selected from Beattie’s farms, you’ll taste the sweet potatoes right away in this earthy, autumnal and savory Sweet Potato Vodka. Tasting notes: Gentle aromas and flavors of vanilla, citrus and yams. Medium-full bodied palette with a long-lasting silky smooth finish. Serve in creative cocktails. Bottled at 30% alc/vol. Naturally gluten free.

“Expansion in the U.S. is a game changer for creating awareness and opportunities for Beattie’s,” shares Sarah Coyle, Production Manager and fifth generation Beattie. “As proud as we are to be Canadian and an Ontario-based distillery, U.S. distribution opens doors for us to grow in ways that wouldn’t be possible without it.”

Beattie’s vodkas are now available in Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington D.C. and Washington.

About Beattie’s Distillers

Beattie’s Distillers is a premium vodka brand produced by the fifth generation of dedicated potato growers. Harvested, processed, and packaged in a state-of-the-art distillery located in Canada, Beattie’s Distillers is known for its exceptional taste, gluten-free nature, and commitment to using only natural ingredients. With its farm-to-table concept and a commitment to excellence, Beattie’s Distillers has rapidly become the fastest-growing Premium Vodka for 2023, captivating consumers across the United States.

For More Information:

https://beattiesdistillers.com/