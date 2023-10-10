Benriach Distillery Releases Third Edition of Malting Season

SCOTLAND— Speyside Distillery Benriach announces the third annual bottling of Malting Season. This single malt is handcrafted using entirely malted barley from the distillery’s historic floor maltings.

Benriach is one of only eight distilleries in Scotland that continues to practice this century-old tradition that requires the delicate hand of Benriach’s team of dedicated craftspeople.

The Third Edition of Malting Season is crafted from concerto barley, chosen by Master Blender Dr. Rachel Barrie. The floor malted spirit slowly matures in virgin oak and first-fill bourbon casks giving a natural cask-imparted golden barley color.

“Every year during ‘Maltings Season’ our team hand malt select barley onsite. This historic process pays tribute to our founder, John Duff, and the slow craft of his historic maltings which we continue to this day in the pursuit of exceptional flavor,” said Stewart Buchanan, Global Brand Ambassador at Benriach. “Each new addition of Malting Season uses carefully chosen barley types and individual bottling strengths, making each annual edition one of a kind in its own right.

Malting Season Third Edition has malt sweetness on the nose with wild bergamot, pear, and meadowsweet honey. The palate leads to flavors of clementine, floral honey, and gentle barley spice, followed by flavors of malted almond, apricot, and traces of wild cherry.

Malting Season Third Edition – 48.3% ABV, $165 SRP (700ml)

Tasting Notes

Color: Golden barley

Nose: Freshly harvested barley and orchard fruit meld with wild bergamot, pear, and meadowsweet honey layered on gently kilned malt

Palate: Smooth creamy malt carries a burst of clementine, floral honey, and gentle barley spice finishing with apricot, malted almond, and traces of wild cherry

Barley Variety: Concerto

Benriach Malting Season Third Edition is available in limited quantities in select markets.

About Benriach Distillery

A Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky as intriguing and extraordinary as Benriach could not have come to be without a unique whisky-making heritage, dating from 1898, when founder John Duff built his distillery. Ruggedly beautiful, Benriach stands on the site of the old Riach farm in north Speyside, drawing water from a mineral-rich aquifer, deep beneath the distillery.

Thanks to a long-standing tradition of distilling three styles of whisky; classic unpeated, Highland peated and triple distilled, together with an eclectic selection of casks from around the world, our whisky makers are able to explore the full flavor possibilities of Single Malt, creating some of the richest, most multi-layered whiskies in Speyside.

This tradition continues today, under the guidance of Master Blender, Rachel Barrie. Benriach is the story of a hidden Speyside gem, quietly revealing its treasures to be discovered and savored.

For More Information:

http://www.benriachdistillery.com