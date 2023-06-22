Benriach Introduces The Forty To The U.S.

SPEYSIDE, Scotland— Speyside distillery Benriach has announced the expansion of its luxury portfolio with the stateside arrival of Benriach The Forty, exemplifying an exquisite example of Benriach’s historically diverse methods of distillation and cask curation.

In the 1970s, when the Speyside region was known for crafting unpeated whiskies, Benriach made the unconventional choice to distill small batches of highly peated spirit, which continues to this day. Drawing upon decades of experience, Master Blender Rachel Barrie skillfully combined some of these rare peated casks to create The Forty, one of the oldest peated malts ever to be released from a Speyside Distillery.

The Forty was previously only available as early as October 2022 as part of a luxury bespoke non-fungible token (NFT) on Blockbar.com, the world’s first direct-to-consumer NFT marketplace for luxury wines and spirits. This is the first time consumers will be able to purchase physical bottles in stores.

Tasting Notes:

Color: Deep bronze

Nose: Richly fruity, with the exquisite scent of sweet orange, plum and honey pomelo laced with dark chocolate coated berries layered on smooth walnut and cherry liqueur

Palate: Luscious orchard fruits unfold on the palate with silky morello cherry, soft nectarine, stewed red apple and white peach, lingering into the seductive velvety walnut and kumquat finish

Casks: Bourbon, Port

“Fine bourbon casks have gradually developed exquisite notes of honeyed pomelo and lush orchard fruits to create Benriach The Forty,” said Master Blender Rachel Barrie. “Over the decades of maturation, the smoky character of peated Benriach spirit refines and mellows, transforming into ripe fruit sweetness. This intricate character is interwoven with dark notes of chocolate, rich plum and smooth walnut from port casks sourced from the Douro Valley.”

Benriach The Forty presents at 43.5% ABV and will be available as a limited release in specialist retailers in select markets across the United States for an SRP of $4,500.

About Benriach Distillery

A Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky as intriguing and extraordinary as Benriach could not have come to be without a unique whisky-making heritage, dating from 1898, when founder John Duff built his distillery. Ruggedly beautiful, Benriach stands on the site of the old Riach farm in north Speyside, drawing water from a mineral-rich aquifer, deep beneath the distillery.

Thanks to a long-standing tradition of distilling three styles of whisky; classic unpeated, Highland peated and triple distilled, together with an eclectic selection of casks from around the world, our whisky makers are able to explore the full flavour possibilities of Single Malt, creating some of the richest, most multi-layered whiskies in Speyside.

This tradition continues today, under the guidance of Master Blender, Rachel Barrie. Benriach is the story of a hidden Speyside gem, quietly revealing its treasures to be discovered and savored.

