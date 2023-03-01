Benriach The Sixteen Returns to Core Lineup

SCOTLAND— Beloved Speyside Scotch whisky distillery Benriach announces the arrival of The Sixteen to its portfolio, reintroducing the ‘missing piece’ to its flavor-forward line-up of Single Malt Scotch whiskies.

Benriach The Sixteen was initially retired from the portfolio in 2016, and the iconic expression now returns with a reformulated recipe. The expression bridges the gap between the 12 and 21-year-old malts in the core lineup. To craft Benriach The Sixteen, Benriach spirit is three cask matured for at least 16 years in bourbon barrels, sherry and virgin oak casks.

Known for its long-standing tradition of distilling classic, peated and triple distilled whisky and a vast eclectic cask inventory sourced from around the world, the full Benriach portfolio has been artistically crafted by Master Blender Rachel Barrie and her team.

The three-cask matured spirit was previously one of Benriach’s most heavily decorated single malts, winning a host of industry accolades including Best Speyside Single Malt at the World Whisky Awards in 2015.

“The return of Benriach The Sixteen is a very special moment for the distillery as it is one of our most treasured expressions,” said Rachel Barrie, Master Blender for Benriach. “Our signature Speyside style blossoms at 10 years old, finding depth and richer layers of orchard fruit character as it turns 16. Our core flavor components of fruit, malt, and oak become more concentrated, enriched with age at 16 years old, bringing layers of stone fruit, smooth creamy malt, wild honey, and nutty oak spice.”

Benriach The Sixteen is bottled at 43% ABV and is available for an SRP of $115 from select retailers from February 2023.

Tasting notes

Color: Bronze

Nose: Baked apple and creamy hazelnut malt with overtones of ginger-spiced apricot and honey

Palate: Spiced stewed apple, stone fruit, and mellow nutty oak, with honeyed malt and candied peel

About Benriach Distillery

A Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky as intriguing and extraordinary as Benriach could not have come to be without a unique whisky-making heritage, dating from 1898, when founder John Duff built his distillery. Ruggedly beautiful, Benriach stands on the site of the old Riach farm in north Speyside, drawing water from a mineral-rich aquifer, deep beneath the distillery.

Thanks to a long-standing tradition of distilling three styles of whisky; classic unpeated, Highland peated and triple distilled, together with an eclectic selection of casks from around the world, our whisky makers are able to explore the full flavour possibilities of Single Malt, creating some of the richest, most multi-layered whiskies in Speyside.

This tradition continues today, under the guidance of Master Blender, Rachel Barrie. Benriach is the story of a hidden Speyside gem, quietly revealing its treasures to be discovered and savored.

Scotch Whisky 43% Alc. by Vol. Imported by Brown-Forman Beverages, Louisville, KY.

