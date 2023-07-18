Berczy and The Fantastical Form a Comical Collaboration

Redbank, N.J. – British drinks company Berczy, is thrilled to have partnered with The Fantastical, a Boston based creative agency and production company hybrid, on their new digital campaign. The brand intends to introduce not only their award-winning vodka spritz to a larger audience across NJ, MA & RI, but also their cheeky British sense of humor, offering Americans a new RTD to add to their shopping cart.

The digital campaign coincides with the launch of their brand new 8-pack vodka spritz in over 300+ liquor stores and bars across NJ, MA, and RI as well as a big presence across local country clubs. The new variety pack will feature the brand’s award-winning flavors; three cans of juicy Peach & Raspberry, three cans of zesty Lemon & Lime, and two cans of exotic Passionfruit & Turmeric, and will be the perfect pack of RTD cocktails to beat the heat this summer.

Throughout the ad campaign, Berczy makes sly commentary about their competitors, pointing out Berczy to be the superior drink. Perhaps the most memorable scene depicts founders Nick and Nick dressed in British redcoats, pouring a ‘close competitors’ seltzers into the Boston Harbor. The clip makes a striking connection to the Boston Tea Party, in a remarkably witty use of history, pushing viewers to opt for Berczy’s vodka spritz instead of a traditional hard seltzer.

Berczy Co-founder Nick Graham says “We became the first UK based RTD to launch in this category early in 2022, and since that point the market has seen significant innovation and brand change. Berczy has always been about elevating everyday experiences and bringing our overt British identity to the market, and our new digital campaign does exactly this. The Fantastical seamlessly brought our vision to life and delivered a series of entertaining shorts to help us disrupt the market. We’re looking forward to many future projects with their team. We’ve made the lightest and juiciest ready to drink product on the market and we can’t wait to get it in the hands of even more consumers.”

Micheal Ancevic, founding partner of The Fantastical, said “Berczy is coming into the U.S. market with a very strong and differentiated product, brand and positioning. As marketers we are always searching for and creating a differentiated point of view to help us bring a brand to life and Berczy has all of the ingredients for success built right in. Also, The Fantastical loves maximizing a shoot by getting as much video and still content as possible and Nick and Nick were prolific and perfect for the way we like to work as an agency. Sometimes when founders come to you and want you to put them in the marketing, you nervously smile and try to figure out how to make them seem natural, clearly this was not the case with Nick and Nick. They are natural born spokespeople and truly hilarious.”

The humorous shorts aim to convey Berczy’s cheeky British brand personality, while intriguing viewers in a way that coaxes them to pick up a case of Berczy at their nearest carrying store, and to demand it if it’s not in stock.

Berczy will be releasing two new products later in 2023 as they seek to widen their portfolio and strengthen their position in the US RTD market.

About Berczy

Berczy is an award-winning British vodka spritz, crafted in London. Made with 5x distilled vodka and real fruit juices for an extra juicy flavor. Berczy has produced 3 core flavors for the US: Lemon & Lime, Peach & Raspberry, and Passionfruit & Turmeric in 12 fl oz. cans.

The brainchild of two friends from London, Nick Graham and Nick Johnson, the idea for Berczy was born out of a frustration with weak tasting, artificial RTDs. The duo felt people deserved better tasting drinks, and vowed to introduce their own brand. After the drinks’ smashing success in the UK, they decided to make waves across the pond.

Established in the UK in June 2020, Berczy was backed by Virgin Start Ups, enabling the brand to access the capital required for marketing and production activities, further cementing its place as one of the UK’s most prominent RTDs, having featured on BBC’s Dragons’ Den in the UK (their version of Shark Tank) and having won two Spirits Business Masters medals and a Great Taste star.

About The Fantastical

The Fantastical is a Boston-based digital centric brand consultancy and creative advertising/production hybrid. The Fantastical specializes in strategy, research, branding, campaigns and creating on-brand video and photo content for digital and social.

The team works with companies of all sizes in B2C, B2B and D2C. The Fantastical team collaborates with in-house client teams to strategize, position, differentiate and develop performance-based creative and then produces the work with its full service in-house team, giving a fresh brand POV to create brands, campaigns and content that converts.

The Fantastical Lifestyle division is a consulting group dedicated to authentically creating and connecting lifestyle brands to their targets.

For More Information:

https://us.berczydrinks.com/