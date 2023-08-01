BeTini Spirits Announces Expanded Distribution into New US Markets

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo.— BeTini Spirits, the premium crafted ready-to-drink cocktail brand, announced expanded distribution into four new markets in the U.S. BeTini Spirits, founded and designed by Julie Stevens, features six award-winning flavors: a refreshing Pink Cranberry Vodka Martini, an authentic Margarita, a delicious Appletini, a mouth-watering Lemon Drop, an irresistible Mojito and a fruity Tropical Sunset rum cocktail. The newly expanded markets bring BeTini Spirits to select retailers in Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Minnesota.

“I am so excited to see BeTini expanding into multiple new markets across the country and I’m truly grateful to everyone at Benchmark Beverage Company for believing in my brand and helping BeTini grow! I’d also like to thank our new distributors for the opportunity to introduce BeTini to their markets and look forward to interacting with new customers in their states” – Julie Stevens, Founder & CEO, BeTini Spirits

BeTini Spirits national distributor, Benchmark Beverage Company is responsible for the increasing expansion and demand of BeTini’s delicious RTD cocktails, which have made a splash with consumers and within the spirits industry. BeTini Spirits new distribution partners include: Blind Tiger Brands in Colorado, Artisan Beverages of Georgia, Paradise Craft Distributors and Cocamo Distributing in Florida and McDonald Distributing Company (Anheuser-Busch House) in Minnesota.

“Julie has created a woman-owned cocktail brand that is truly one-of-a-kind, providing a luxurious and fun feel. BeTini offers unique packaging in 200ml recyclable PET champagne flutes and 750ml frosted-hourglass bottles. All of the flavors have won top awards and the beautiful, fun colors stand out on any shelf. Every distributor that we work with to grow BeTini has thanked us for the partnership and we are looking forward to taking BeTini nationwide.”- Auday Arabo, Founder & President of Benchmark Beverage Company

BeTini Spirits is also available online and in more than 1,300 retail locations across California, Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Rhode Island. BeTini is a desirable choice for health-conscious cocktail lovers, as a naturally low-calorie, low-carb and gluten-free product at 12.7% ABV and 30 Tini calories per ounce. BeTini’s signature 750ml frosted-hourglass bottle and BeTini Minis four-packs of 200ml stemless-champagne-flute-shaped recyclable PET bottles are available at a suggested retail price of $19.99.

About BeTini Spirits

BeTini Spirits award-winning, top-quality, luxury ready-to-drink cocktails are designed to elevate spirits and make entertaining deliciously easy. Launched in 2015, by founder and product designer Julie Stevens, BeTini has become a brand-to-watch in the RTD category proven by its impressive consumer traction and numerous awards including, the Consumers Choice Award from the SIP Awards, Triple Gold from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards, Double Gold for its Margarita flavor from the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, the Los Angeles Spirit Competition and PR%F Awards for its six exceptional flavors.

About Benchmark Beverage Company

Benchmark Beverage Company is owned by LKI, a Lipari Family owned investment company that was created on the idea that every brand has a unique story to tell. Benchmark Beverage Company specializes in building new and mid-tier supplier brands from the United States and all over the world. Their focus to detail and their ability to impact sales on a national level for each supplier they represent is what sets them apart from the rest of the industry. Since its inception in 2016, their growth, year-over-year has been second to none in the spirits industry.

For More Information:

https://betinispirits.com/