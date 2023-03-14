BHAKTA Spirits Enters Craft Whiskey

POULTNEY, Vt.— BHAKTA Spirits, the world’s preeminent House of Vintages, announces the launch of its inaugural whiskey vintage — marking a milestone in the portfolio’s boundary-breaking evolution into vintage spirits, a burgeoning category widely seen by experts, collectors, and consumers as the next frontier of craft spirits.

This landmark single-year whiskey curated from the global cellars of Whistlepig Whiskey Founder Raj Peter Bhakta signals the beginning of BHAKTA Spirits’ ‘Drink Vintage’ campaign; his first-ever bourbon, this singular vintage release symbolizes the tycoon’s return to his infamous métier — whiskey — which vaulted him to prominence as an iconic progenitor of the American craft spirits movement.

BHAKTA 2013 Bourbon (SRP $149) is a 99% corn bourbon hailing from the 2013 vintage. Given a secondary cask finish in French Oak barrels which previously held ancient Armagnac vintages dating back to and including the ultra-rare BHAKTA Vintage Armagnac 1868, BHAKTA 2013 Bourbon is distinguished by a finish like no other bourbon on the market today. BHAKTA’s entry into vintage whiskey — and its founder’s return to the category after his successful exit from WhistlePig in 2019 — marks a new chapter in the story of one of whiskey’s most iconoclastic innovators.

“Isn’t it time we provided consumers with more information than afforded by mere ‘Age Statements’? Spirits lovers deserve to know — and I mean, really know — what they’re drinking,” says Founder Raj Peter Bhakta. “Single Vintage Spirits are the absolute pinnacle of drinks: today, tomorrow, and yesterday. There is no more precise indicator of quality and provenance than vintage, and only BHAKTA owns the oldest, largest, and rarest collection of vintage spirits on Earth. Enthusiasts no longer need to settle for superficial ‘Age Statements.’ With BHAKTA, they can finally Drink Vintage and discover The Spirit of Time.”

Considered a “legendary figure in the liquor world” and the pioneer who “spearheaded the rye revival of the last decade and inspired countless imitators,” Bhakta’s inaugural bourbon will be followed by further vintage releases across all major categories — whiskey, rum, tequila and more — which will dramatically expand the BHAKTA portfolio and complement its crown jewel, BHAKTA Armagnac (SRP $199–$22,000), whose range of rare vintages and blends encompasses nearly every year back to 1868.

After exiting WhistlePig, Bhakta unearthed a historic cache of Armagnac vintages in a storybook French château while on a global sabbatical in search of craft spirit’s next big breakthrough. Acquiring the ancient cellar and property, Bhakta continued adding to the company’s stocks by aggressively seeking out the world’s finest vintage spirits of all ages, expressions, and categories. These miraculous finds have positioned BHAKTA as the world’s preeminent House of Vintages.

“The Status Spirits category is red-hot, and explosive demand for high-end bourbon is driving a significant share of growth,” says CEO Sean O’Rourke. “We’re seeing bourbon connoisseurs naturally evolve into the brandy category because it offers all the attributes they love — and with even more complexity, rarity, and age. The whiskey lover’s journey of discovery begins with BHAKTA 27-07, progresses into BHAKTA 50, and culminates with BHAKTA Single Vintage Armagnac. BHAKTA 2013 Bourbon builds a powerful bridge between where whiskey enthusiasts are now, and where their tastes are inevitably evolving.”

This initial limited release of BHAKTA 2013 Bourbon — consisting of only 2,000 cases — is now available in twelve states: New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado, California, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Vermont, and Tennessee, to be followed by launch in Michigan in April. BHAKTA 2013 Bourbon is also now available for purchase through partners linked at bhaktaspirits.com and ships to 41 states.

About BHAKTA 2013 Bourbon

Bold American Bourbon Meets Ancient Armagnac Brandy—France’s Crown Jewel. An exceptional coupling of our French and American Cellars, BHAKTA 2013 Bourbon unites two spirits in celebration of a shared legacy. After harvest and distillation in the American heartland, this complex 99% corn bourbon underwent a secondary cask finish in French Oak barrels selected from Château BHAKTA’s finest stock—chosen for their pedigree, these casks have each held BHAKTA 50’s ancient blend of Armagnac Vintages dating back to 1868. Released at cask strength and just shy of 10 Years age, BHAKTA 2013 Bourbon symbolizes America’s iconic bond with its oldest ally.

—The first-ever bourbon whiskey from Raj Peter Bhakta

—9 year 5 month old cask strength bourbon whiskey

—Finished in Armagnac casks

—Limited release of 2,000 cases

Tasting Notes

—Aspect: Deep, rich amber

—Nose: Vanilla, biscuits, butterscotch and toasted oak

—Palate: Very spicy with notes of nutmeg and hazelnut

—Finish: Stewed pears and apples with an intense lingering finish

About BHAKTA Spirits

BHAKTA Spirits is the world’s preeminent House of Vintages. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Raj Peter Bhakta — also the founder of WhistlePig Whiskey — BHAKTA offers a luxury craft spirits portfolio of limited release Single Vintage whiskeys, brandies, rums, and more, anchored by its ancient and awe-inspiring Armagnac holdings dating back to 1868. An innovator in the experiential hospitality space on a quest to help guests “Find Their Spirit,” BHAKTA’s destinations include historic properties in France, Vermont, and Florida. BHAKTA Spirits is headquartered on its BHAKTA-Griswold Campus in Poultney, VT, the former site of Green Mountain College.

For More Information:

https://www.bhaktaspirits.com