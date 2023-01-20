BHAKTA Spirits Honors Tycoon J.P. Morgan

POULTNEY, Vt.— BHAKTA Spirits, the world’s preeminent House of Vintages, announces the limited release of its next BHAKTA 50 (1868–1970), Barrel 23: “Morgan.” All previous BHAKTA 50 barrel releases have sold out.

Named for famed financier John Pierpont “J.P.” Morgan — the father of modern banking whose gold standard inspired the House of Vintages’ opulent style and uncompromising commitment to collector-grade quality — BHAKTA 50 Barrel 23: “Morgan” (SRP $450) is a blend of eight landmark Armagnac vintages: 1868, 1893, 1929, 1941, 1955, 1963, 1965, and 1970.

“This BHAKTA 50 barrel tells the story of J.P. Morgan’s vaunted business career through its blend of astoundingly old vintages,” says Founder Raj Peter Bhakta, also the Founder of WhistlePig Whiskey. “The 1868 vintage was harvested one year before Morgan’s first major railroad acquisition, in which he wrenched the Albany and Susquehanna from fellow titans Jay Gould and Jim Fisk. In the 1893 vintage, Morgan saved America’s finances, rescuing the U.S. Treasury from insolvency. BHAKTA 50 ‘Morgan’ is the epitome of history in a bottle. No other spirit available today even comes close to its age and exquisiteness.”

Fifty years at its youngest — and more than one hundred fifty at its oldest — BHAKTA 50 carries a jaw-dropping age statement nearly unimaginable in a market which considers a whiskey “old and rare” at the adolescent age of twelve or thirteen. Only 38 barrels of BHAKTA 50 will ever be produced, each named for an iconic historical personage whose story is told through the barrel’s unique blend of vintages.

“We’re excited for this singular spirit to see limited public release for the first time,” says CEO Sean O’Rourke. “We’re honored to be the stewards and sole owners of the oldest collection of vintage spirits on Earth — and simply put, BHAKTA 50 “Morgan” is extraordinary. With this barrel, we say cheers to the titans who forge the path ahead.”

An industry innovator at the vanguard of the Vintage Spirits movement, BHAKTA’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship BHAKTA 50. Its current offerings also include BHAKTA Vintage Armagnac (SRP $199–$22,000) and BHAKTA 27-07 Brandy (SRP $80).

In the coming months, BHAKTA Spirits will begin releasing BHAKTA Vintages across all major spirits categories.

About BHAKTA Spirits

BHAKTA Spirits is the world’s preeminent House of Vintages. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Raj Peter Bhakta — also the founder of WhistlePig Whiskey — BHAKTA offers a luxury craft spirits portfolio of limited release Single Vintage whiskeys, brandies, rums, and more, anchored by its ancient and awe-inspiring Armagnac holdings dating back to 1868. An innovator in the experiential hospitality space with a mission to help guests “Find Their Spirit,” BHAKTA’s unique destinations include historic properties in France, Vermont, and Florida. BHAKTA Spirits is headquartered on its BHAKTA-Griswold Campus in Poultney, VT, the former site of Green Mountain College.

About OVERTON & ASSOCIATES

OVERTON & ASSOCIATESis a strategic communications and mythbuilding agency based in Manhattan. Representing a range of clients across wine, spirits, publishing, and politics — and animated by a mission to “Move the Window” of perception in an increasingly surreal media landscape — OVERTON champions concepts whose time has come.

