Bill Edwards Joins Bosscal Mezcal as Chief Strategy Officer

DURANGO, Mexico and JACKSONVILLE, Fla.– Brothers Verne and Nelson Nieves, co-founders and co-owners of Bosscal Mezcal, are pleased to announce that William (“Bill”) Edwards, formerly Senior Vice President of National Accounts On-Premise for Southern Glazer’s Wine&Spirits (SGWS;Miami, FL), has joined Bosscal as Chief Strategy Officer. In his new role, he will provide direction to enhance strategic priorities and translate them to comprehensive plans to achieve the company’s vision. He will also be working to further align the company’s connectivity with its distributor partners, to align initiatives and goals with a view to driving share growth and value for all stakeholders. Edwards began his career with Darden Restaurants, specializing in Olive Garden Concepts in the US andCanada, focusing on beverage marketing and development initiatives for its then 525 restaurants. Edwards organized category management, set strategies to leverage the group’s scale and scope, developed and launched the company’s Italian joint venture and created a best-in-class beverage program that expanded wine volume to more than 500K cases annually.

During his tenure wine revenues grew more than 70%, and Olive Garden was recognized by The Wall Street Journal as having the “best casual dining wine program. ” From there, Edwards was recruited to join what was then Southern Wine & Spirits of America (SWS), to create a company-wide national accounts go-to-market plan.This successful initiative led to a decade of steady promotions, as well as playing a key integration role during the SWS/Glazer’s merger to create and build the preeminent distributor national accounts team. In this role, Edwards set growth strategies for key chains and suppliers, across the top320 on-premise chains, and $1 billion in annual revenue.

Bosscal Mezcal Founders Nelson and Verne Nieves say: “Bill is a highly regarded beverage industry leader who shares our company values and has a proven track record of success. We are excited to welcome Bill to the Bosscal family.” Stuart McGuire, CEO of Bosscal Mezcal, says: “Bill and I have known each other since our days with DardenRestaurants. Bill is a strategic visionary and true gentleman. We are thrilled that Bill has joined to help guide Bosscal Mezcal’s next phase of growth.”

About Bosscal Mezcal

Bosscal Mezcals are made from only wild-grown Cenizo agave, which is hand-harvested–and donkey-transported–to the brand’s private distillery from the Durango highlands. A new agave pup is planted in place of every mature agave that is harvested, an initiative which has cost the company $400K to date but ensures future supply for both the local landowners and the brand. Bosscal has organic certifications from the USDA, EU, and SAGARPA Mexico, and currently offers three mezcals in the U.S. (all ABV 42%): Bosscal Joven (organic; SRP: $44.99/750mL); Bosscal Damiana, a stimulant herb which grows alongside wild agave(SRP: $49.99/750mL); and the rare Bosscal Pechuga de Conejo (SRP: $99.99/750mL). The first Bosscal Mezcal was released in 2015; by 2022, the brand had achieved distribution in all 50 states; and in 2023 itwas selected as part ofSouthern Glazer’s Craft Collection Luxury Spirits portfolio nationwide. Durango is known as “The David of Mezcal” versus Oaxaca, “the Goliath.” As the founders’ father often counseled them: “Más vale ser cabeza de ratón que cola de león,” which means: “Better to be the head of the mouse than the tail of the lion.”Bosscal Mezcal is imported exclusively by MHW/Bosscal.

For More Information:

https://www.bosscal.com/