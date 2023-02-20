Black Button Distilling Releases Limited Sonic-Aged Bourbon in Partnership with Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

ROCHESTER, N.Y.– Black Button Distilling, the first grain-to-glass craft spirits producer in Rochester, N.Y. since prohibition, in partnership with the world-renowned Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, announce the release of a limited sonic-aged bourbon.

The Black Button Distilling and RPO Sonic Aged Bourbon was unveiled at the RPO’s concert on Wednesday Feb 15th at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater in Rochester, NY. The evening was co-hosted by Music Director Andreas Delfs and Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik, the orchestra’s artistic leaders. Together they revealed September 2023 – June 2024’s exciting concerts to an enthusiastic full house, with excerpts performed by the world-class orchestra. Audience members were invited to join a post-concert cocktail hour featuring selected Black Button Distilling products as well as to toast the upcoming season with Maestros Delfs and Tyzik.

“Composing and performing a great piece of music is not unlike producing and carefully aging a great bourbon. Both take time, both take great care and practice, and both produce something worthy of a standing ovation. Black Button Distilling decided to meld both great arts through an experimental process known as sonic aging,” said Jason Barrett, Black Button Distilling Founder & Master Distiller.

As portrayed in a short video screened at the unveiling, sonic aging involves playing a piece of music directly to the aging barrel, where the pulsating sound waves agitate the bourbon, making it more vibrant and flavorful. Black Button Distilling worked with the RPO to find a performance featuring accents of brass and percussion, as well as great highs in order to give the proper vibrations to the barrel. The agitator chosen was the RPO’s own performance of Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, a recording made at its benefit Concert for Ukraine in Kodak Hall on March 12, 2022. A speaker was strapped to the head of the barrel and played the piece consistently for six straight months.

In January 2023, Black Button Distilling opened the barrel to discover that the increased wood interaction had increased wood overtones, while bringing great balance to the spice character and an all-around fantastic pour of whiskey. On the nose, it features bold oak notes, rich dried apricot, and an undertone of vanilla and clove. A medium body with a burst of raisin turns to dark chocolate. At the finish, a dry and woody note returns, followed by a lingering sweetness and warmth.

“While other distillers have chosen music from the likes of Metallica and Pearl Jam, Black Button Distilling specifically partnered with the RPO to bring a more refined and complex character to our bourbon,” said Barrett. “We are excited for the local community to taste, listen, and experience the collaboration of our two great Rochester institutions. Cheers!”

Black Button Distilling and RPO Sonic Aged Bourbon Tasting Notes: On the nose, bold oak notes, rich dried apricot, and an undertone of vanilla and clove. The palate imparts a medium body with a burst of raisin turning to dark chocolate. At the finish a dry and woody note returns, followed by a lingering sweetness and warmth.

This special limited release is available only for purchase at Black Button Distilling (85 Railroad Street, Rochester). There are only 100 bottles available.



About Black Button Distilling

Black Button Distilling was founded in 2012 by Master Distiller Jason Barrett and was the first distillery to operate in “The Flour City” since prohibition. As a grain-to-glass craft spirits producer, Black Button is a licensed New York State Farm Distillery and uses nearly 100% New York State grown ingredients that come from within 50 miles of the distillery. Best known for its Four Grain Straight Bourbon, Bespoke Bourbon Cream and botanical gins like Citrus Forward and seasonal Lilac, Black Button’s spirits are available at its current location at 85 Railroad Street, in liquor stores throughout New York State and online.

About The RPO

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) has been committed to enriching and inspiring our community through the art of music since its origins in 1922. The RPO presents approximately 150 concerts and broadcasts a year, serving up to 170,000 people through ticketed events, education and community engagement activities, and concerts in schools and community centers throughout the region. Andreas Delfs was named music director in 2020 following notable RPO music directors Erich Leinsdorf, David Zinman, Mark Elder and Conductor Laureate Christopher Seaman. Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik, now in his 29th season, has earned a national reputation for excellence in pops programming during his tenure with the RPO. The RPO reaches more than 15,000 youth through its specific education programs.

For More Information:

https://blackbuttondistilling.com/2023/02/15/sonic-barrel-aging-bourbon-worthy-of-a-standing-ovation/