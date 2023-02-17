Black Infusions Signs with Mexcor, Expands to Florida

BOSTON, Mass.– Black Infusions Brands announced that it has entered into an agreement with Mexcor International Wine and Spirits, a leading independent liquor distributor, to distribute its portfolio of award-winning Black Fig, Gold Apricot, and Dark Cherry all-natural infused vodkas and The Original Dirty Shirley RTD in the state of Florida.

“Over the last several years, the Mexcor team in Florida has undergone a period of exciting growth and has significantly expanded its footprint in one of the most important markets in beverage alcohol. This is an ideal time for Black Infusions brands to join their portfolio,” said Michael Davidson, Co-Founder, Black Infusions.

The Black Infusions portfolio includes three infused vodkas (Dark Cherry, Black Fig and Gold Apricot). All products are naturally infused with dried fruit; in fact, there is seven pounds of fresh fruit in each bottle. All three vodkas are 60-proof, gluten-free, and made without artificial sugars, flavors, or colors. During the summer of 2022, Black Infusions launched The Original Dirty Shirley RTD, made with Black Infusions Dark Cherry vodka and free from artificial sugar, colors and ingredients.

Black Infusions products are currently distributed in 19 markets, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Washington, DC and are available online.

