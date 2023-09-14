Blue Run Spirits Releases Reflection II Bourbon

Georgetown, Kentucky-based Blue Run Spirits unveiled Reflection II Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the follow up to the highly regarded Reflection I, which received a Platinum Medal at the respected SIP Awards International Spirits Competition. Reflection II is now available at retailers nationwide and at bluerunspirits.com/shop.

When launched in May 2022, Reflection I Bourbon quickly became a favorite in the whiskey community as one of Blue Run Spirits’ most approachable products. With Reflection II, Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon is looking to continue that tradition while emphasizing a different layer of flavor notes than its predecessor. While Reflection I focused on the darker base notes like oak and caramel, Reflection II zeroes in on the brighter middle notes, including florals and sweetness.

“The Reflection Bourbon series is an intriguing blending project because we have an established baseline of approachability that will carry through to every release, but we will explore the different layers that make whiskey such an interesting spirit,” said Gammon. “For continuity, we included some Reflection I as the base, and then started painting with an entirely different brush. Reflection II will be as familiar as it is new to anyone who enjoyed the first product.”

For Reflection II, the dominate mash bill features less rye than the original, but the proof is increased from 95 to 100. Reflection II also features older whiskey stocks than its predecessor, with Gammon seeking out barrels that clearly exhibited elevated mid-note flavors from Blue Run’s more than 5,000-barrel inventory.

Tasting Notes

A bright bouquet of warm spices and rich cocoa immediately dominates the olfactory senses and serves as a precursor to this engaging experience. The first sip reveals bountiful orange peel that harmonizes with farm fresh honey followed by fresh toasted oak and tantalizing salted caramel blondies. As the palate remains preoccupied with the mid-note flavor sensations, a complex finish is revealed led by spicy citrus oils that evolve into barrel spice and churros sprinkled with powdered sugar and a dash of cayenne.

While Reflection I was aptly named to pay respect to Blue Run’s founders reflecting on what truly mattered in life during the launch of the company in the middle of the pandemic, Reflection II is meant to encourage reflection on the vast possibilities that exist around every corner – a direct reference to when Gammon joined Blue Run as the company’s first Whiskey Director as she was also experiencing the joy and excitement of motherhood for the first time.

Blue Run Reflection II Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available at $99.99 for a 750ml. For this release, Blue Run’s signature butterfly medallion on the bottle has the same highly reflective sterling silver coating as on Reflection I, another reminder for Blue Run fans to reflect on what brings them fulfillment and joy.

About Blue Run Spirits

Georgetown, Kentucky-based Blue Run Spirits is an evolution of the traditional spirits company, creating award-winning bourbons and rye whiskies through time-honored traditions matched with inclusive, forward-looking vision. It all starts with the whiskey itself, carefully crafted by Blue Run Liquid Advisor and Bourbon Hall of Famer Jim Rutledge and Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon. That precious liquid is then housed in striking packaging adorned with Blue Run’s signature butterfly medallion, marking the metamorphosis of a centuries-old industry as Blue Run reaches across the bar to welcome today’s younger, broader and more diverse whiskey drinker. Blue Run Spirits was founded in 2020 and was named one of the 50 most innovative companies in America by Bloomberg. Blue Run was acquired by Coors Spirits Co., the spirits division of Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE:TAP), in August 2023.

For More Information:

https://www.bluerunspirits.com/