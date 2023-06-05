Blue Run Spirits Releases Single Barrel Double Oak Rye Whiskey for Father’s Day

With Father’s Day fast approaching, Blue Run Spirits announces Blue Run Double Oak Single Barrel Rye Whiskey, the company’s first whiskey finished in new, charred oak barrels. Featuring tasting notes from dads who are also whiskey fans, Blue Run Double Oak Single Barrel Rye Whiskey will be available starting at 3 pm Eastern on June 1, 2023 at bluerunspirits.com/shop and can be found at retail in Kentucky, California, Illinois, Florida and Michigan starting in July.

Blue Run Double Oak Single Barrel Rye Whiskey is Blue Run’s first whiskey aged in two separate new American White Oak barrels – both with a #3 medium toast char level. The first barrel does the heavy lifting, aging the fine whiskey for the majority of its journey. But before bottling, the handcrafted whiskey is then put into another new barrel for a final finishing that lends extra sweetness from the newness of that char, matching perfectly with the spiciness of the concentrated rye flavors.

“With single barrel releases over 100 proof, this whiskey was already packed with flavor, but we wanted to add just a little more smoke depth to match the spicy rye,” said Blue Run co-founder and CEO Mike Montgomery. “Opting for a new, freshly charred oak barrel for the finishing versus a used port or other wine varietal barrel is a different tact in keeping with our quest for innovative whiskey experiences. Having whiskey dads provide the tasting notes was a great way for us to get even closer to our fans.”

This fine rye whiskey is bottled from ten single barrels at barrel strength. Each of the ten separate releases in the collection ranges from 104.8 to 110.7 proof with no water added that might dilute the rich flavor.

Blue Run Double Oak Single Barrel Rye Whiskey features a gold-rimmed, individually laser-engraved wood finished-by-hand butterfly medallion on the bottle, making it easily identifiable to whiskey enthusiasts and collectors alike. It is available for $199.99 SRP.

Barrel: #68601

Dad: Ryan Mills

Bottle Number: 01F

Proof: 110.7

Nose: Candied berries, toffee, yellow cake, teak, dried cereal grain, fudge, and allspice.

Palate: Toffee, vanilla bean, coffee, sweet cream, candy cinnamon, and hay. The mouth is viscous, oily, and effervescent.

Finish: Long, coffee cake, dark chocolate, grassy, with black pepper.

Barrel: #68591

Dad: Mark Matthews

Bottle Number: 02F

Proof: 108.1

Nose: Maple syrup, white pepper, grilled citrus, and green apple.

Palate: Toasted oak, toasted bread, cooked bananas, and black pepper.

Finish: Medium finish that’s both fruity and spicy.

Barrel: #68588

Dad: Derek Weaver

Bottle Number: 03F

Proof: 108.8

Nose: Cherry, Carmel, leather.

Palate: Oaky, but not overpowering.

Finish: Smooth, gentle and lingering.

Barrel: #68590

Dads: Da Black and Brown Podcast

Bottle Number: 04F

Proof: 104.8

Nose: Toasted cinnamon with hints of dark fruit sweetness.

Palate: Brown sugar dominates followed by an echo of spice and the slightest hint of mint.

Finish: Craig Mack “Flavor in ya ear.”

Barrel #68589?

Dad: Sung Kim

Bottle Number: 05F

Proof: 107.6

Nose: Cinnamon, red hot candy, orchard fruit, apple, Mexican hot chocolate, tart sweetness, and caramel ribbon ice cream.

Palate: Mild spice, green apple, vanilla bean extract, crème brûlée, mild oak.?

Finish: Medium to long with oak, mild spice, milk chocolate cocoa powder (so nice and pleasant!).

Barrel #68582

Dad: Louis Mills

Bottle Number: 06F

Proof: 105.5

Nose: Very floral and fruity with hints of honey suckle. Strong caramel and vanilla followed by deep, sweet smoky oak accompanied by warm cinnamon rolls.

Palate: Citrus (orange and lemon) combines with an oaky, buttery-vanilla-cinnamon sensation followed by notions of crispy caramel char that doubles down on both sweetness and spice.

Finish: Sultry and smoky with charred orange, caramel and cinnamon.

Barrel: #68593

Dad: Will Ly

Bottle Number: 07F

Proof: 106.2

Nose: Plum, blackberry, caramel, rich oak, vanilla, and the essence of mint.

Palate: Minty refreshment, lightly sweetened raspberry/strawberry jam, candied orange peel.

Finish: Medium-long minty tingle; gentle dryness.

Barrel: #68594

Dad: Zach Johnston

Bottle Number: 08F

Proof: 107.7

Nose: Bright dried red chili peppers mingle with soft leather, a twinge of toffee sweetness, soft red berries, and a whisper of umami.

Palate: Caramel and woody vanilla rush to a touch of cherry bark and ABV warmth next to creamy winter spice and a hint of sharp red chili heat.

Finish: The end is a long and warm hug with a sense of dried brown spices with a hot edge, mild nuttiness, and a foundation of buttercream cut with sassafras chips.

Barrel #68592

Dad: John Edwards

Bottle Number: 09F

Proof: 108.2

This is big and bold! The nose is thick and long with rye spices. You can tell it has a lot of flavor to it…when you sniff it you know it’s going to be a BIG pour. The mouth feel is complete with a heavy tingle and it gives you the biggest hug ever. It’s earthy and green, like being in a field of wildflowers.

Barrel # 68586

Dad: Adam Cherne

Bottle Number: 10F

Proof: 107.5

Nose: Aged oak, leather, soft dill and gobs of brown sugar.

Palate: Cinnamon and baking spices combine with, cherry and charred oak.

Finish: Warm baking spices

About Blue Run Spirits

Georgetown, Kentucky-based Blue Run Spirits is an evolution of the traditional spirits company, creating award-winning bourbons and rye whiskies through time-honored traditions matched with inclusive, forward-looking vision. It all starts with the whiskey itself, carefully crafted by Blue Run Liquid Advisor and Bourbon Hall of Famer Jim Rutledge and Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon. That precious liquid is then housed in striking packaging adorned with Blue Run’s signature butterfly medallion, marking the metamorphosis of a centuries-old industry as Blue Run reaches across the bar to welcome today’s younger, broader and more diverse whiskey drinker. Blue Run Spirits was founded in 2020 and was named one of the 50 most innovative companies in America by Bloomberg.

