Blue Run Spirits Unveils Double Rickhouse 8-Year-Old Single Barrel Bourbon

Georgetown, Kentucky-based Blue Run Spirits announced a special collection of 8-Year-Old Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskeys. The collection hails from ten six-year-old barrels that received a final aging of two years in the “sweet spot” of a second rickhouse to create additional harmony and balance. Blue Run 8-Year-Old Single Barrel Bourbons are now available at select fine spirits retailers and at http://www.bluerunspirits.com/shop starting tomorrow, Friday, October 6 at 3 pm Eastern.

The bourbon found in Blue Run 8-Year-Old Single Barrel will be familiar to many, as it was one of the exceptional whiskeys featured in the recently released Blue Run Trifecta, which received a Double Gold Medal and was named a finalist for the Best Straight Bourbon in the prestigious 2023 New York Wine and Spirits Competition. The barrels standing proudly on their own in this eight-year-old expression were hand selected by Blue Run Liquid Advisor Jim Rutledge. The last two years of their aging journey were spent on Floor 3 of Warehouse G at Bardstown Bourbon Company.

“Floor 3 is what I would call the sweet spot of Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Warehouse G,” said Coors Spirits Co. Head of Whiskey Development and Innovation Shaylyn Gammon. “This is where all of the flavors, including wood, spice and floral top notes, develop evenly, creating a truly balanced and refined whiskey. Two years in this prime location really rounded out these already exceptional barrels that Jim Rutledge selected.”

Blue Run 8-Year-Old Single Barrel Bourbon features a mash bill of 75% yellow corn, 21% rye and 4% malted barley. It is aged in barrels with a #3 char level and arrives at barrel strength in ten separate bottlings ranging from 116 to 124.4 proof.

Blue Run 8-Year-Old Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available at $249.99 for a 750ml. For this release, Blue Run’s signature butterfly medallion is barrel oak inlayed in an elegant gold-hued placard. The bottle also stands out with its weighted gold decanter top and black and gold bottle certification strip, making this special release a prominent figure on any bar cart or back bar.

About Blue Run Spirits

Georgetown, Kentucky-based Blue Run Spirits is an evolution of the traditional spirits company, creating award-winning bourbons and rye whiskies through time-honored traditions matched with inclusive, forward-looking vision. It all starts with the whiskey itself, carefully crafted by Blue Run Liquid Advisor and Bourbon Hall of Famer Jim Rutledge and Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon. That precious liquid is then housed in striking packaging adorned with Blue Run’s signature butterfly medallion, marking the metamorphosis of a centuries-old industry as Blue Run reaches across the bar to welcome today’s younger, broader and more diverse whiskey drinker. Blue Run Spirits was founded in 2020 and was named one of the 50 most innovative companies in America by Bloomberg. Blue Run was acquired by Coors Spirits Co., the spirits division of Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE:TAP), in August 2023.

For More Information:

https://www.bluerunspirits.com/