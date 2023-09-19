Bluebird Distilling Teams Up With The Jetty Rock Foundation to Create ‘Breakwater Bourbon’

MANAHAWKIN, N.J.— Jared Adkins, Founder and Master Distiller of Bluebird Distilling, the award-winning grain-to-glass distillery, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Jetty Rock Foundation, the 501(C)3 nonprofit arm of the coastal lifestyle and apparel brand Jetty. Available beginning September 18, 10% of proceeds from brand-new Breakwater Bourbon will be directly applied to the maintenance, protection and care of oceans and waterways. The exciting new spirit, inspired by late-summer fireside hangs, is now available for purchase on Bluebird Distilling’s online store nationwide, as well as on-premise at Bluebird Distilling, both Char & Stave locations in Pennsylvania, and select retailers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for $54.99.

Combining Jetty’s commitment to quality-crafted goods and Bluebird Distilling’s dedication to creating world-class spirits, Breakwater Bourbon embodies the thrill of unforgettable journeys and remarkable discoveries made along the way. The well-aged, lightly smoked bourbon captures the flavors of coastal adventure and marks the shared appreciation for our environment shared by Bluebird Distilling and The Jetty Rock Foundation, whose work includes fundraising through community events, sponsorships, planned giving, private donations and sales of Jetty Rock Oysters.

“As an avid surfer, I’m a fan of the Jetty brand and admire the work that The Jetty Rock Foundation does to protect our oceans and waterways,” said Adkins. “It’s a thrill to be able to combine our passions to produce a spirit that gives back to this incredibly important cause – protecting and maintaining waterways on the East Coast.”

With a robust mash bill comprised of corn, wheat, rye, barley, and smoked cherry malt, Breakwater Bourbon is aged 5 – 7 years in charred American Oak and finished in Brazilian Amburana barrels. The spirit is available in a 750 ml size for $54.99, rings in at 90 proof and carries tasting notes of light smoke, sweet cherry, vanilla, baking spice, candied ginger, soft corn, vanilla, and toffee.

“We’re thrilled to partner up with a fellow ocean lover that shares our mission of maintaining healthy waterways,” said Jetty CEO and Co-founder Jeremy DeFilippis. “The smokiness and sweetness of Breakwater Bourbon pairs perfectly with our Jetty Rock Oysters from Barnegat Bay, and is even reminiscent of an oyster fresh off the grill.

Breakwater Bourbon is now available for purchase on Bluebird Distilling’s online store nationwide, and on-premise at Bluebird Distilling, both Char & Stave locations in Pennsylvania, as well as select retailers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for $54.99, in addition to top on-premise bar and restaurant locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

About Bluebird Distilling

Bluebird Distilling is the award-winning Phoenixville craft distillery best known for producing small batch whiskies (including limited releases of Wheat Whiskey, Four Grain Bourbon, Rye Whiskey, and White Rye Whiskey) and other celebrated craft spirits such as Juniperus Gin, Vodka, Sugarcane Rum, and Dark Rum, using a state-of-the-art hybrid copper still. Helmed by Owner, Founder, and Master Distiller Jared Adkins, Bluebird Distilling recently launched national shipping capabilities via Big Thirst, expanding its operations beyond the retail stores and on-premise locales across markets in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Illinois where it has become a home bar and back bar staple. Recent accolades from Bluebird Distilling include the launch of Bluebird Days Whiskey, the widely popular spirit created in collaboration with 2022 CMA Song of the Year-winning country star Jordan Davis.

Bluebird Distilling is headquartered in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and boasts a bustling bar and adjacent tasting room plus sprawling outdoor patio space, featuring an expansive outdoor bar.

About The Jetty Rock Foundation

The Jetty Rock Foundation is an approved 501(C)3 Charitable Organization and the nonprofit arm of the Jetty brand. In 2012, Hurricane Sandy devastated the Northeast and left Jetty’s hometown of Long Beach Island, NJ as well as many other neighboring coastal communities in ruins.

With business at a standstill for so many, Jetty made use of its Jetty Ink screen printing operation by designing and printing a Unite + Rebuild shirt. The shirt became the symbol of a spirited initiative which raised funds for individuals, businesses and first responders affected by the historic superstorm.

Jetty donated $374,000 in 2012 and 2013. The massive jump in fundraising and giving prompted the formation of the Jetty Rock Foundation which was officially approved in July of 2014 and has donated together with Jetty in excess of $2.1 million to community, environmental and storm relief initiatives.

About Jetty

It all started in 2003 with five friends on a strike mission to the mountains – inspiration and enthusiasm plus $200 a piece in a hat. It was created on a shared love of surf, fishing, art, travel, and music. Jetty aims to draw its own line – and it’s a good thing too, because coming from New Jersey, there was certainly no line to follow.

Now in their 20th year of business, Jetty continues to offer eco-minded, durable apparel that embodies the fickle conditions of northeast surf and encourages outdoor adventure despite the weather. As a B-Corp Certified company, Jetty prioritizes reducing waste, creating premium products, and supporting coastal communities through their nonprofit, the Jetty Rock Foundation, which has donated millions of dollars to clean water initiatives and disaster relief efforts for over a decade. Supporting Jetty strengthens their commitment to protecting our oceans, waterways, and the communities that rely on them.

For More Information:

https://www.bluebirddistilling.com/breakwaterbourbon