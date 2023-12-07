Bluebird Distilling’s Black Friday Releases Include Sportsman Bourbon, Plus the Seasonal Release of Fan-Favorite Winter Whiskey

Bluebird Distilling, the award-winning grain-to-glass Pennsylvania distillery, is thrilled to announce this year’s annual Black Friday spirit releases perfect for holiday gifting: Whiskey enthusiasts and outdoorsmen alike can delight in the distillery’s newest addition, Sportsman Bourbon (750ml, 100 proof, $69.99), a wheated bourbon whiskey dedicated to the spirit of adventure, in addition to the return of fan-favorite Winter Whiskey (750ml, 80 proof, $44.99). These spirits will be available for purchase on-site at the distillery, in addition to the bottle shops at both Char & Stave locations in Ardmore and Chestnut Hill, and online for nationwide shipping.

This Black Friday, imbibers will get the primary look and taste of Bluebird Distilling’s newest spirit, Sportsman Bourbon, the first release of a new and ongoing series of well-aged bourbon whiskey inspired by the rugged, refined spirit of the outdoorsman. A premium tribute to those who love adventure, Sportsman Bourbon is a high-proof, distinctive bourbon featuring experimental blends and aged for 7.5 years to reach its full potential. When sipping Sportsman Bourbon, imbibers will be able to smell notes of honeysuckle, old oak, and vanilla, flavors of light honey, soft corn, and leather at mid-palate, with a finish of baked pie and honey-laced vanilla. Just in time for hunting season, this bourbon is the perfect gift for any outdoorsman – no matter what activity the day calls for, from hunting, to fishing, to camping, Sportsman Bourbon is the ideal accompaniment for sipping neat or in a cocktail.

“Sportsman Bourbon is the start of an intriguing experimental series — I have been laying to rest different bourbon recipes for over eight years. This series gives us the room to experiment and truly create some of the best and most unique bourbons on the market,” said Jared Adkins, Master Distiller and Founder of Bluebird Distilling. “While we’ll still be making our tried-and-true spirits like the Winter Whiskey, we’re excited to be adding more unique spirits to our catalogue that are inspired by the outdoors and adventure.”

Whiskey lovers can look forward to the annual release of Bluebird Distilling’s Winter Whiskey – a spirit so popular that, in years past, it has sold out in less than a day. The distillery’s seasonal whiskey is made by taking Bluebird Distilling’s Four Grain Bourbon and adding a pinch of brown sugar, and then steeping it in a bevy of winter spices. Warm notes of vanilla, baking spices, orange zest and toffee fill every sip of this 80-proof spirit, making it the perfect base for cold weather sippers like a Hot Toddy or an Old Fashioned. This whiskey can be purchased nationally online here, at the distillery (100 Bridge St, Phoenixville PA), and at both Char & Stave bottle shops in Ardmore (21 Rittenhouse Pl, Ardmore PA) and Chestnut Hill (8441 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia PA).

Bluebird Distilling’s Phoenixville distillery is open for bottle sales from 1 pm – 11 pm daily, with cocktail service on Monday through Thursday 4 – 11 pm, and Friday through Saturday 1pm – 12am, and Sunday 1 – 11pm. The distillery is located at 100 Bridge Street in Phoenixville, PA, offering outdoor heated patio and limited indoor seating.

About Bluebird Distilling

Bluebird Distilling is the award-winning Phoenixville craft distillery best known for producing small batch whiskies (including limited releases of Wheat Whiskey, Four Grain Bourbon, Rye Whiskey, and White Rye Whiskey) and other celebrated craft spirits such as Juniperus Gin, Vodka, Sugarcane Rum, and Dark Rum, using a state-of-the-art hybrid copper still. Helmed by Owner, Founder, and Master Distiller Jared Adkins, Bluebird Distilling recently launched national shipping capabilities via Big Thirst, expanding its operations beyond the retail stores and on-premise locales across markets in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Illinois where it has become a home bar and back bar staple. Recent accolades from Bluebird Distilling include the launch of Bluebird Days Whiskey, the widely popular spirit created in collaboration with 2022 CMA Song of the Year-winning country star Jordan Davis.

Bluebird Distilling is headquartered in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and boasts a bustling bar and adjacent tasting room plus sprawling outdoor patio space, featuring an expansive outdoor bar.

About Jared Adkins

Jared Adkins is the founder and master distiller of Bluebird Distilling, headquartered in Phoenixville, PA, just west of Philadelphia. Bluebird Distilling offers a full line of award-winning grain-to-glass spirits such as Four Grain Bourbon, Straight Rye Whiskey, and Juniperus Gin. In addition to his passion for crafting excellent spirits, Adkins is an avid Fly Fisherman, snowboarder and surfer, and often travels to remote locations in search of the perfect bluebird day. Adkins began his career in craft brewing, and previously held management positions in craft brewing and bottling for local and national beer companies prior to founding Bluebird Distilling in June 2015. Most recently, he launched Char & Stave, a coffee-by-day, cocktail-bar-by-night concept located in Ardmore, PA and Chestnut Hill, PA and was named to the Philadelphia Business Journal’s esteemed list of 40 Under 40.

For More Information:

https://www.bluebirddistilling.com/shop/