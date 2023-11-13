Bluebird Hardwater Expands into Tennessee

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla.— Bluebird Hardwater, the first-of-its-kind, has officially launched state-wide in Tennessee. Available throughout the state with a heavy concentration in Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville Bluebird Hardwater has seen tremendous growth since its initial launch in February 2023.

With the expansion into Tennessee, Bluebird Hardwater is now available in three states – Tennessee, Florida, and New York, with a strategic plan for nationwide distribution in 2024.

“What began as a personal quest to find an alcoholic option that resonated with an active lifestyle has evolved into a brand new, clean solution for adults who want to imbibe without feeling weighed down by the extra bubbles, sugar, and additives that are associated with alcohol beverages,” said CEO and founder, Will Blum.

Bluebird is simply two ingredients, ultra-purified water and premium spirits. Available in three options, Whiskey, Vodka, or Tequila. The patent-pending formula has ZERO carbonation, preservatives, added sugars, or chemicals. It’s the solution for those looking to drink something that doesn’t make them feel sick or bloated like light beer or seltzer often does, or for those who want a clean, chemical-free drink. This brand ultimately provides consumers with a beverage that has all the upside without the downside of drinking alcohol.

Bluebird Hardwater officially launched in February of 2023 in New York and Florida. They have opened over 850 accounts and have landed deals with Total Wine, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, and most recently grocery store chain Winn Dixie. The business has seen strong sales in high-velocity chains, averaging 12 cases per month per store.

The brand secured its new distribution deal through Tennessee Crown. Blum shared, “Tennessee Crown is a great statewide distributor and we are excited to get into such a booming market and introduce consumers in and around the state to Hardwater.”

The trio of canned beverages come in four packs and will be available for sale at select liquor stores throughout the state. Ask your local liquor store for Bluebird today.

Bluebird Hardwater is based in Jacksonville Beach, FL.

