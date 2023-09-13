Bozal Introduces Marigold Vegan Mezcal for Día de Los Muertos

SONOMA, Calif.— Bozal Mezcal, a wildly refined label made from indigenous Mexican agave, announced the debut of its new reserva mezcal, Cempasúchil crafted in the pueblo of Etla in Oaxaca. A rare ancestral method expression that is also vegan, the mezcal is distilled with marigolds – the iconic bright orange and yellow flowers native to Mexico, which are also the symbol of Día de Los Muertos.

With this new release, Bozal has now featured over 30 unique mezcals made from 15 wild varieties of agave indigenous to Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Durango. Strong brand growth highlights an increase of year-to-date national shipments of over 16% as of the end of July versus last year.

Cempasúchil is the Aztec name given to Mexican marigold flowers. Complex, layered, and reminiscent of the sacred flower’s bright, evocative aromatic character, Bozal Cempasúchil ($129 and 47% ABV) is the ultimate autumnal sipping mezcal to toast the upcoming Mexican holiday of Día de Los Muertos (October 31 – November 2).

“We have always dreamed of crafting an ancestral mezcal that would honor the traditions of Día de los Muertos,”said Sebastiani. “Traveling the backroads of Mexico and meeting the people and history behind our sourcing remains a critical factor in the success of our agave portfolio. Our Cempasúchil pays homage to those long-term relationships and the culture that defines Bozal, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce this unique expression to the U.S. market.”

Cempasúchil follows the “ancestral” tradition by strictly using clay pot distillation. Marigolds as well as mandarin peels are dropped into the bottom of the still to impart floral aromatics with a hint of citrus. This unique, vegan offering opens with bright aromas of citrus, late-season florals, and a touch of baking spice. The palate rounds out fresh flavors of green pepper with orange zest, nutmeg, and anise. Hints of black pepper add spice to the slight smokiness of the mezcal on a smooth finish.

Ancestral mezcals employ an ancient, hand-crafted practice that dates back over 500 years and is synonymous with the traditions of the local people. Less than half of one percent of all mezcals qualify as ancestral, and most are distilled with animal proteins like chicken, turkey, pork, or rabbit breast. Cempasúchil is made in the same ancient method but replaces the animal protein with the marigold and citrus elements.

Alluding to the traditional terra cotta copitas used for drinking mezcal, Cempasúchil’s black ceramic bottle signifies it as among the Bozal lineup that is produced in the ancestral style. To commemorate this special bottling and celebrate those who have come before us, the bottle features a design of white marigold flowers that have been purposefully etched directly into the ceramic along with a golden orange strip label that closely resembles the vibrant hues of marigolds. A sacred symbol in Mexico, marigolds help guide spirits from their burial place to their family homes during Día de los Muertos.

Bozal Mezcal is produced by 3 Badge Beverage Corp, a Sonoma-based négociant established in 2015 by fourth-generation vintner, August Sebastiani, who is bullish on the prospects of agave spirits and mezcal in particular.

Bozal Mezcal is nationally available for purchase via the 3 Badge wholesale tier, and consumers can visit bozalmezcal.com to discover Bozal vendors in their area.

About 3 Badge Beverage Corporation

Established in 2015, 3 Badge Beverage Corporation is a négociant representing an innovative portfolio of terroir-driven wines and craft spirits from around the globe. Headquartered out of a historic, refurbished fire station in Sonoma, California, 3 Badge is led by fourth-generation vintner August Sebastiani. Named for his grandfather’s volunteer firefighting service badges, 3 Badge is built upon a philosophy of exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to place. 3 Badge Mixology offers Bozal Mezcal, Pasote Tequila, Quechol Sotol, Uncle Val’s Gin, Kirk & Sweeney Rum, and Benjamin Chapman Whiskey, while 3 Badge Enology includes Gehricke Wines from Sonoma, Tree Fort Wines from the Central Coast, Cedar + Salmon wines from the Pacific Northwest, and Guinigi from northeast Italy.

