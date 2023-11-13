Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York Stars Erin and Abe Lichy Launch Mezcalum

Husband and wife duo Abe and Erin Lichy, serial entrepreneurs and breakout stars of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York, announced the launch of Mezcalum – an artisanal, organic mezcal embodying time-honored Mexican traditions and the rich heritage of its spirit. Carefully crafted with a proprietary blend, Mezcalum is zero sugar, zero carb, and features 100% organic ingredients with no additives. With its launch, Mezcalum is on a mission to make mezcal sexy and transform the way consumers drink with a sophisticated and purposeful experience.

“Mezcalum was an idea born from our love of drinking mezcal with family and friends in Tulum,” said Erin Lichy, Co-Founder of Mezcalum. “Inspired by the exuberant city and its rich culture, we set out to pay our tribute to Tulum with a unique Mezcal blend by marrying the Oaxacan culture and sexy beach vibe of Tulum. As an entrepreneur, mother and real estate agent, developer and designer, balance is key in my life, and Mezcalum offers just that; I can sip on it at night, and still wake up feeling refreshed and ready to conquer my day. Mezcalum is designed to be the spirit for wellness warriors.”

Crafted with a proprietary blend of Espadin Agave and Cuishe (44% ABV), a rare and wild variety that only grows in highly specific regions in the central valleys of Oaxaca, Mezcalum is an all-natural spirit with low smoke-flavor levels, complex undertones and a great depth for a palatable taste. Handcrafted in Oaxaca, Mezcalum is created at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, Doov Yaal, with over 100 years of artisanal crafting experience. Committed to ethical and sustainable, farm to bottle practices, Maestro Mezcalero Carlos Mendez Blas selects and harvests agave hearts by hand when they’re at their peak, then roasts, ferments, and distills them using artisanal methods guided by generations of ancestral wisdom.

“We created Mezcalum for all those who value wellness and balance, yet enjoy a nice drink at the end of the day”, said Mezcalum’s Co-Founder Abe Lichy. “Mezcal is not only one of the oldest distilled agave spirits and “father of tequila”, but also the purest agave spirit, offering among the lowest sugar and calorie counts of any spirit. Historically, Mezcal has been known as a rugged spirit that attracts a more masculine audience – but with Mezcalum, we are making the rich-history spirit more accessible, catering to anyone and everyone who enjoys a high-quality, artisanal sip. It has been a truly special experience for my wife and I to team up with our childhood friend, Chris, to bring a spirit to market that celebrates togetherness and invokes lifelong memories.”

In addition to Erin and Abe bringing on their lifelong friend, Chris Roth as their third co-founder, the dynamic duo has an impressive roster of investors and advisors including the ‘curator of pop culture,’ Deuxmoi and New York Jets Wide Receiver, Randall Cobb.

Passionate about philanthropy and giving back to Mexico, Mezcalum has committed to donate a portion of sales to a Mexico-based sustainability charity. More details to come.

Mezcalum is now available for $49.99 in limited quantities at mezcalum.com with plans to expand beyond direct-to-consumer in select Tri-State retailers in December 2023 and nationally in 2024.

For More Information:

https://www.mezcalum.com/