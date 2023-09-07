Breakthru Beverage Group Launches Sorel Artisanal Liqueur in Four Markets

Breakthru Beverage Group and Sorel Artisanal Liqueur today announced their partnership in four markets—Delaware, Illinois, Missouri and Nevada—with more markets on the horizon in 2024. Sorel is an innovative Caribbean-inspired hibiscus liqueur created by Jackie Summers, at one time the only Black man in the U.S. to hold a license to distill a spirit. The brand is being represented and developed through Trident, Breakthru’s emerging beverage portfolio and brand incubator.

“Sorel is truly an innovation in the liqueur space, with a distinctive flavor and a story unmatched in the industry,” said John Oliver, National Trade Marketing Director, Emerging/Craft Brands. “We have believed in Sorel and Jackie since its inception, and it is exciting to work with him and grow the brand as part of our Trident portfolio. Consumers are looking for brands that have a great story as well as high quality and a delicious flavor, and those who first fell in love with Sorel a decade ago have been looking for it to come back on the market ever since. We know the future is bright for this partnership.”

Sorel is a shelf-stable version of sorrel, a hibiscus drink with roots in the Caribbean. The 15% ABV liqueur has notes of Nigerian ginger, Indonesian cassia, Brazilian cloves and Indonesian nutmeg, reflecting the spices and flavors of the African diaspora. Summers launched Sorel in 2012 in New York City, where it quickly earned significant buzz and a devoted fan base. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the brand was forced into a hiatus. Breakthru stayed in touch with Summers and was quick to bring him into the fold when he was ready to re-launch the brand, much to the delight of consumers.

“This partnership with Breakthru has been a long time coming and I am truly grateful for their support over the years,” said Summers. “Breakthru truly understands Sorel, from its very early West African roots to my launch in New York, and they know how to reach consumers who care just as deeply about our story. I trust that this personal understanding paired with their capabilities, team and strategy will help me grow Sorel into a brand that people around the country know and love.”

Through Trident, Breakthru is looking to partner with and support brands with diverse ownership, a unique story to tell and a new perspective, flavor or consumer experience to bring to the beverage alcohol industry. The Trident team is structured to focus on and provide intimate, strategic counsel to suppliers from a variety of categories, which helps them remain nimble and respond to changing trends. Many brands enter the Trident portfolio in a life stage where they could get lost in the traditional supplier-distributor relationship, which is especially true for brands with diverse ownership. Trident sets these emerging brands on a growth trajectory with a launch procedure and strategy that starts day one. As the brand grows and becomes established, the Trident team then implements its trade marketing services that include selling tools, conceptual selling programs and other services to cement the brand’s status in the market.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

About Sorel

Sorel Liqueur is an alcoholic rendition of sorrel, the 500+-year-old traditional hibiscus-based beverage brought to the Caribbean from West Africa. After being diagnosed with a spinal tumor and given a small chance to live, Jackie Summers beat those odds and left his decades-long corporate career to create Sorel to honor his Barbadian heritage. Following 623 failed attempts, Summers perfected the first and only shelf-stable sorrel liqueur. After an impressive debut in 2013, Sorel ceased production for several years and was brought back to the market in October 2021 with the support of Fawn Weaver and the Uncle Nearest Venture Fund.

For More Information:

https://www.breakthrubev.com/