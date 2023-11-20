Breakthru Beverage Group Names Executive Vice Presidents for Florida, California Markets

Breakthru Beverage Group today announced Executive Vice President appointments for the Florida and California markets. Jeff Ortmeier assumes the role of Executive Vice President, Breakthru Beverage Florida, effective November 13, and Tandy Harvey will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Breakthru Beverage California, effective December 1. Ortmeier is joining Breakthru after a career with Coca-Cola, while Harvey comes from United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI). Both will work with Region Presidents—Will Fulghom in the East U.S. and Jeremy Tostrup in the West U.S.— to oversee all statewide operations with a particular focus on growing and strengthening the teams in these dynamic markets.

“With more than 20 years’ of progressive experience in field sales and operations with Coca-Cola, a strong understanding of the Florida market and its consumer base, and proven success building top-performing teams that expertly execute a strategic vision, Jeff will be a tremendous asset to the Breakthru Florida team,” said Fulghom. “The Florida market is booming and we’re seeing incredible growth there, which is why we need an in-market leader who can rise to the opportunities it presents. We believe Jeff is just that person and look forward to seeing the impact of his leadership on our position in the market.”

“Tandy is a highly accomplished leader with the vision, experience and ambition it takes to lead a diverse and expansive market like California,” said Tostrup. “As we continue to onboard the market following our acquisition of Wine Warehouse earlier this year, we were looking for a dynamic and experienced candidate who could hit the ground running and quickly take the business to new heights, and we found that person in Tandy. Her experience driving exceptional sales performance, managing large teams through unprecedented challenges and collaborating with partners to deliver mutually beneficial results will serve us very well in California.”

Ortmeier began his career with Coca-Cola in 1991 and held various roles of expanding responsibility and experience. As Vice President, Franchise Field Operations for Coke’s Florida market, he managed a market that produced $1.9B in annual revenue with 47 counties and 18 facilities stretching from Jacksonville to Key West, along with a team of 3,400 associates that earned numerous Bottler of the Year awards from customers. Ortmeier will bring this experience to his role at Breakthru where he will be responsible for building the organization, including setting and executing strategy to win share and achieve the company’s long-term vision, overseeing all commercial and distributor operations and fostering a dynamic workplace culture that develops talent for the future.

“Breakthru’s reputation speaks for itself, and I am excited to join such a dynamic team that is making strategic investments to achieve their ambitious growth plans and position the company for the future,” said Ortmeier. “This is a tremendous opportunity and I look forward to leveraging my experience with the Florida market and local consumer sentiment to help drive the team forward.”

Harvey spent her 30-year career with SUPERVALU and later UNFI, which acquired SUPERVALU in 2018, where she held a diverse array of roles of increasing scope and responsibility, including in merchandising, category management, marketing, sales and operations. Most recently, Tandy served as President, Central Region, where she was responsible for developing and implementing the regional sales strategy and vision, driving $6.7 billion in wholesale sales and managing business supported by 15 distribution centers across 21 states. In addition to managing all business and operational activities and pursuing the company’s vision in the market, Harvey will leverage this experience to lead the California team while continuing the all-important integration work following the Wine Warehouse acquisition.

“Breakthru’s entry and continued investments in the California market present a wealth of opportunities, and given the great team already in place, I have no doubt the business is positioned for incredible growth in the coming months and years,” said Harvey. “Beyond the incredible people, there is a clear strategic vision supported by the right investments and tools needed to be a major player in this market and I’m excited to play a role in shaping what comes next.”

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

