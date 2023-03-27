Breakthru Beverage Group Veteran Chris Todd to Lead Arizona Market

Breakthru Beverage Group announced Chris Todd has been appointed EVP of Breakthru Beverage Arizona, following the May 1 retirement of Gary Lederer. Todd will be responsible for sales, operations and all other aspects of market performance. Through its predecessor companies, Todd has enjoyed a 28-year-long career with Breakthru, most recently serving as VP of Sales, Heritage Division and leading a 145-person sales team and more than 170 partner accounts contributing $168 million in revenue.

“Chris’s ability to lead, motivate and achieve goals while coaching and developing members of his team were just a few of the traits that made him the perfect choice for this role,” said Julian Burzynski, Chief Operating Officer. “Our customer and supplier partners have come to expect the Breakthru standard of service in every interaction, and we are confident that Chris will develop teams that can meet and exceed this standard. This along with his profound market knowledge will be critical to his success as EVP as our Arizona business continues to grow. I look forward to seeing how he takes our business in this market to the next level.”

Todd is a long-tenured beverage alcohol industry veteran with strong roots in Arizona. Before joining Breakthru, Todd began his career as a merchandiser for Brown-Forman and spent 10 years with the company. He succeeds Lederer, who joined Breakthru Arizona, formerly Alliance Beverage, in 1992. In his 32-year-long career with Breakthru, Lederer led distinguished teams that earned many supplier honors, including several recognitions as distributor of the year.

