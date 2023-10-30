Breakthru Beverage Sharpens Focus on Execution With New Commercial Team Hires

As Breakthru Beverage Group further strengthens its position as a top-performing, North American beverage alcohol distributor, the company today announced the addition of Liz Phillips as Vice President, Commercial Excellence, and Chrissy Wallace as Vice President, Supplier Business Development, effective October 9. Both Phillips and Wallace will be responsible for strategic commercial initiatives at the national and market levels to enable sales teams, deepen relationships with suppliers and drive high-level execution.

“As we continue to position ourselves as the distributor or broker of choice, ensuring we have a demand-centric team in place with the right blend of market experience, strategic thinking and business development skills is critical, and we believe Liz and Chrissy are well-suited to drive performance,” said Kevin Roberts, Chief Commercial Officer at Breakthru Beverage. “Breakthru has set a bold growth agenda and these leadership appointments, alongside our continued investments in talent, digital, operational and analytical capabilities, help position Breakthru as the preferred distributor/broker across North America.”

Phillips comes from Sysco Corporation, where she spent the past 18 years in a variety of commercial roles, beginning her career as a Sales and Marketing Associate in Chicago. Most recently, she served as Senior Director, Sales Planning & Readiness, where she led a team responsible for developing foundational processes to lead the intake, prioritization and execution of all U.S.-based, field-ready initiatives on behalf of a 6,000-person field sales organization. As Vice President, Commercial Excellence, Phillips will be responsible for sales strategy development and execution, as well as equipping Breakthru’s sales associates with the emerging tools and systems needed to lead market execution.

Wallace joins the Breakthru team after serving as the Senior Brand and Integration Director for the Tequila Portfolio at Brown Forman. In this hybrid role, she led a brand team responsible for the development and implementation of strategies to increase availability for the U.S. market across the portfolio, ultimately delivering $200M in revenue. She spent 10 years earlier in her career in roles on increasing scope and responsibility at Judge and Dolph Illinois, a Wirtz legacy company. Wallace will work collaboratively with Breakthru regions and markets to build further momentum around suppliers’ visions, portfolios and brand strategies in her role as Vice President, Supplier Business Development.

