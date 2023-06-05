Bunnahabhain Celebrates Fèis Ìle with Release of Limited Edition Canasta Cask Matured Whisky in the U.S.

ISLAY, Scotland— In celebration of one of the largest events in the whisky world, Fèis Ìle, Scotch whisky brand Bunnahabhain has announced its limited edition single malt whisky, Fèis Ìle 2023: Canasta Cask Matured, will be released in the United States beginning early June. The new expression will be available online at ReserveBar.com and in select U.S. markets, including Texas, Florida, Northern and Southern California, and the New York metropolitan area.

Whisky super fans from around the globe who make the pilgrimage to the Isle of Islay, known as the “whisky coast” of west Scotland, to attend this week’s Fèis Ìle (Islay Whisky Festival), will be the first to taste Bunnahabhain Distillery’s new expression. The festival brings together like-minded, passionate whisky enthusiasts to taste exclusive drams from the islands’ distilleries and network with the global whisky community.

“The idea for this release was inspired by our visitors who journey to the Bunnahabhain Distillery for Fèis Ìle, where we invite them into our iconic Warehouse 9, to taste drams directly from casks,” said Bunnahabhain’s Master Distiller Brendan McCarron. “There has been so much joy and love born out of this experience. So much so that we wanted to give people who are unable to make the trip to the distillery the chance to enjoy the Warehouse 9 experience wherever they may be.”

Bunnahabhain, the most remote distillery on the island, stands apart from other Islay distilleries with its signature unpeated style. With the tallest stills on the island and the only distillery to use water from a natural spring, Bunnahabhain is known for its sherried, delicate, complex, and unpeated single malt that has no added color and is non-chill filtered.

The Fèis Ìle 2023: Canasta Cask Matured limited release is quintessentially Bunnahabhain in style. Distilled on the shorelines of northern Islay and fully matured in rare Canasta sherry casks, this unpeated whisky is bursting with sweet fruit, nuts, and spice notes.

Fèis Ìle 2023: Canasta Cask Matured

(51.2% ALC/VOL, 102.4 Proof, 700 ML) – MSRP $241.99

About: This whisky’s resting place, rare Canasta sherry casks, was once home to skillfully blended sherries made from Palomino and Pedro Ximenez grapes. Canasta Casks are very classical in style, with the balance of Oloroso sherry imparting flavors of spice, and the Pedro Ximenez adding layers of complexity, richness & sweetness.

Color: Polished Mahogany

Nose: Classic sherried nose; sweet and caramelized fruits, honey roasted nuts, waves of cinnamon and clove with a hint of rancio

Palate: Maple syrup leads with creamy vanilla, dried figs, poached pears, and a sprinkle of cocoa. A gentle twist of orange appears in the background

Finish: Long and sweet with notes of brown sugar, red apples, and vanilla custard

About Bunnahabhain

Established in 1881, Bunnahabhain is the most northerly of the Islay distilleries and one of the most remote. Bunnahabhain takes its name from the Scottish Gaelic word for ‘mouth of the river’ and refers to the Margadale River from whose clear spring waters the whisky is distilled. Focused on sustainability, Bunnahabhain has the first Net Zero distillation on Islay and is known for its unpeated whisky, due to the pure spring water piped to the distillery and the use of unpeated barley. The combination of sherry casks, which deliver complexity, richness, and sweetness, with the coastal influence of the sea makes its whisky very unique and highly complex.

For More Information:

https://bunnahabhain.com