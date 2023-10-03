Buzzard’s Roost Brings Back Cigar Rye

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey is closing out Bourbon Heritage Month with a bang, releasing a new batch of its popular Cigar Rye. Cigar Rye will go on sale exclusively at the Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Row Experience starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. (Limit of two bottles per person.)

Buzzard’s Roost Cigar Rye is four-year-old Indiana rye that is finished in new American oak barrels that were cold-smoked with aged tobacco leaves grown in Kentucky. The cold-smoking and proprietary toast level of the barrels used for secondary maturation results in a rye whiskey that offers the delicate sweet and smoky aromas of a fine cigar.

“Our first batch of Cigar Rye was a bit of an experiment,” said Buzzard’s Roost Master Blender Jason Brauner. “We produced three barrels and people went wild for it,” said. “Our second batch was released in 2022 and it sold out fast. We’re excited to bring it back, and we made about five times as much as we did in 2022!”

The mash bill for Buzzard’s Roost Cigar Rye remains the same at 95% rye and 5% malted barley, and the ABV is 52.5%. The SRP is $75.99, and Cigar Rye will move into national distribution in mid-October.

“We’ve carved out a unique niche for our rare flavor combinations that are created through secondary barrel aging,” says Buzzard’s Roost CEO Judy Hollis Jones. “Cigar Rye is one of our most elegant expressions and a personal favorite of mine. I love the combination of cherry and orange flavors balanced with dried herbs, and it’s especially nice paired with a fine cigar.”

About Buzzard’s Roost

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey is an independent blender and bottler of exceptional whiskies crafted using pioneering techniques. Buzzard’s Roost whiskies stand out for their exceptional flavors, which are created using a combination of break-through techniques for second barrel maturation including 18-month-seasoned oak barrels for intensified flavors and exclusive use of Char #1 over very specific toast levels to coax complex flavors from each barrel, leading to rye whiskeys and bourbons with flavors unlike any other.

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskeys are currently distributed in 15 states and Canada, and select products are available online and at the Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Row Experience at 624 W. Main Street in downtown Louisville. All Buzzard’s Roost whiskies are second-barrel aged and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company. Buzzard’s Roost is proud to be a woman-led company.

For More Information:

https://www.buzzardsroostwhiskey.com/home