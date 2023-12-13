Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey Expands Sales Team to Support Brand Growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— As Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskeys continues its momentum, the company welcomes two industry pros to its sales team. Kaitlyn Morrison will sell the Buzzard’s Roost portfolio across Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee, and Mike Adams, based in Northern Kentucky, will cover Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Kaitlyn Morrison joins Buzzard’s Roost from RNDC, where she was a key account manager for 200 spirits, beer and non-alcoholic suppliers. She made the move to focus on a single, excellent brand that is in growth mode, and to activate ideas that will keep the momentum going for Buzzard’s Roost. “I’m excited about bringing Buzzard’s Roost bourbons and rye whiskeys to more people through creative tasting events, bottle signings and more,” she says. “The quality of the liquid is awesome and I’m excited about helping more people discover it.”

Mike Adams comes to Buzzard’s Roost with decades of experience in multiple tiers of the beverage alcohol industry. Most recently, he was State Sales Manager for the Pernod Ricard portfolio for Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits.

Adams says it was the appeal of joining a growing brand and the experience of the founders that drew him to Buzzard’s Roost. “I wanted to get back to what makes this industry fun – building relationships by selling an outstanding product,” he says. “And Jason Brauner’s expertise in bourbon and in the restaurant industry, coupled with Judith Hollis Jones’ business experience with chain restaurants makes for a strong combination of leadership. I’m really excited to be a part of Buzzard’s Roost.”

Buzzard’s Roost National Sales Manager Ryan Hitch oversees the Buzzard’s Roost sales team. “Having boots on the ground in our key markets is critical to gaining market penetration,” says Hitch. “With the addition of Mike and Kaitlyn, we’re in great shape to keep expanding our footprint.”

About Buzzard’s Roost

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey is an independent blender and bottler of exceptional whiskies crafted using pioneering techniques. The company was founded in 2019 by Judith Hollis Jones and Jason Brauner. Buzzard’s Roost whiskies stand out for their exceptional flavors, which are created using a break-through combination of techniques for second barrel maturation including 18-month-seasoned oak barrels with a Char #1 over very specific and intentional levels of toast.. Buzzard’s Roost coaxes complex flavors from each barrel leading to rye whiskeys and bourbons that are like no other whiskey in the world.

Buzzard’s Roost is available in 20 markets plus British Columbia, Canada. Products also are available onlineand at the Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Row Experience in downtown Louisville. All Buzzard’s Roost whiskies are second-barrel aged and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company.

For More Information:

https://www.buzzardsroostwhiskey.com