Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Introduces New Smoked Barrel Rye

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey is introducing new Smoked Barrel Rye, featuring the complex flavor profile for which Buzzard’s Roost is known, enhanced with a subtle, smoky note.

“We love creating new and delicious flavor profiles through the alchemy of our secondary barrel treatments,” said Buzzard’s Roost Co-founder and CEO Judy Hollis Jones. “Smoked Barrel Rye is a perfect example of how our use of Char 1 barrels, our proprietary toast profilesand a subtle pre-smoking of the barrels results in a whiskey unlike any other.”

Jason Brauner, co-founder and master blender for Buzzard’s Roost, says, “Our Smoked Barrel Rye shows how Buzzard’s Roost redefines what maturation means to whiskey. Our barrels are our ‘spice rack,’ bringing complex aromas and flavors to each of our whiskeys.”

Buzzard’s Roost Smoked Barrel Rye offers cinnamon, cardamom and banana bread on the nose, layered over vanilla and caramel notes. On the palate, sweet candied orange, vanilla, caramel and baking spices are balanced with warm campfire note that makes this an ideal winter whiskey for sipping neat or in a cocktail.

Buzzard’s Roost Smoked Barrel Rye is a four-year-old sourced whiskey that was double-barreled into new American oak barrels that were toasted and then lightly smoked. The mash bill is 95 percent rye and 5 percent malted barley. This 105- proof (52.5 percent ABV) rye has an SRP of $70 per 750 ml bottle.

About Buzzard’s Roost

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey is an independent blender and bottler of exceptional whiskies crafted using pioneering techniques. Buzzard’s Roost whiskies stand out for their exceptional flavors, which are crafted using a break-through combination of techniques for second barrel maturation including 18-month-seasoned oak barrels with a Char #1 over very specific and intentional levels of toast. Buzzard’s Roost coaxes complex flavors from each barrel leading to rye whiskeys and bourbons that are like no other whiskey in the world.

Since launching in Kentucky in 2019, Buzzard’s Roost has expanded into Massachusetts (21st Century Wine Co.), Ohio (SGWS), New Mexico (Santa Fe Boutique Wines), Arkansas (Arkansas Wine & Spirits), Tennessee (Best Brands), Louisiana (Wines Unlimited), Illinois (Burke Beverage), North Carolina (Johnson Bros.), Georgia (General Wholesalers Corporation) and Victoria, Canada (Drinks-Inc.). Select Buzzard’s Roost whiskies also are available online. Suggested retail prices range from $45 to $85 per 750ml bottle. All Buzzard’s Roost whiskies are second-barrel aged and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company. Buzzard’s Roost is proud to be a woman-led company.

