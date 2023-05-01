Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Row Experience Opens in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskeys announces the opening of the Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Row Experience in downtown Louisville, at 624 W. Main Street.

The Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Row Experience stands out for its emphasis on education about the art and science of whiskey and why Buzzard’s Roost whiskies are different, thanks to secondary maturation in proprietary barrels.

“This is a big step for us,” said Buzzard’s Roost Co-founder and CEO Judy Hollis Jones. “When we decided to open on Whiskey Row, we wanted the experience to go beyond the expected – like our whiskies. We’ll offer interactive classes for those who want to go deep into the how’s and why’s of bourbon and rye and craft cocktails, and during our tours, visitors will learn how our secondary maturation brings complex and rare flavor combinations to our whiskies. We are very excited to welcome guests!”

Acclaimed bourbon expert and author Susan Reigler created three whiskey classes and author and whisky educator Heather Wibbels developed three hands-on cocktail classes. Each class includes tastings and will be taught by trained Whiskey Guides.

The 6,000-square foot space also houses a 75-gallon Vendome pot still that will produce up to seven barrels of new-make bourbon or rye per week, complementing Buzzard’s Roost’s sourced whiskies, which are currently re-barreled and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company in Bardstown, KY. Tasting flights and cocktails will be available at the bar, and Buzzard’s Roost whiskies and other merchandise are for sale.

To celebrate the opening, Buzzard’s Roost is releasing three new limited-time whiskies for sale starting at 12 noon on Saturday, April 29. (Limit of two of each expression per person, while supplies last).

– Founders’ Select 7-Year-Old Barrel Strength Bourbon ($125)

– Founders’ Select Single Barrel Rye ($75)

– Founders’ Select Single Barrel Bourbon ($75)

“Each special release was hand-selected by Judy and me,” said Buzzard’s Roost Master Blender Jason Brauner. “We know how much people love finding special bottles that can’t be found elsewhere, so we’ll introduce exclusives at the Whiskey Row Experience on a rotating basis.”

The Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Row Experience was conceived and designed by Work Architecture + Design, led by Mitchell Kersting and Kathryn Curtis. Hours are Wednesday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 – 5 p.m. Visitors can sign up for classes, tours and tastings online at Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey.

About Buzzard’s Roost

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey is an independent blender and bottler of exceptional whiskies crafted using pioneering techniques. Buzzard’s Roost whiskies stand out for their exceptional flavors, which are created using a break-through combination of techniques for second barrel maturation including 18-month-seasoned oak barrels with a Char #1 over very specific and intentional levels of toast. Buzzard’s Roost coaxes complex flavors from each barrel leading to rye whiskeys and bourbons that are like no other whiskey in the world.

Since launching in Kentucky in 2019, Buzzard’s Roost continues its expansion across the U.S. and Canada and is now distributed in 11 states. Select products are also available online. Buzzard’s Roost is proud to be a woman-led company.

For More Information:

https://www.buzzardsroostwhiskey.com