California State Passes Landmark Bill Allowing Japanese Shochu To Be Properly Labeled and Sold to Type 41 Liquor License Holders

The California State Legislature passed AB 416, which was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on October 10, 2023, which directly affects the sale of Japanese Shochu to Type 41 liquor license holders. The bill was sponsored by Assemblymembers Al Muratsuchi and Miguel Santiago. Type 41 liquor licensees are generally restaurants and bars where beer and wine is permitted to be sold and consumed. AB 416 now allows Shochu with an ABV of 24% or less to be classified in the category of beer and wine and thus, permitted to be sold to Type 41 liquor licensees.

Prior to the passage of AB 416, Japanese Shochu with an ABV of 24% or less could be sold to Type 41 licensees but it had to be labeled as “Soju”, which is a Korean distilled product. This was a result of the prior passage of an exception for Korean Soju and guidance from the California ABC directing such labeling. This had been the practice in California since the 1990s and was viewed as confusing and also overlooked important cultural distinctions.

With the enactment of AB 416, Shochu with an ABV of 24% or less is now in the same category as beer and wine, allowing restaurants and retailers with Type 41 liquor licenses to sell Japanese Shochu in their establishments. Further, AB 416 now permits Japanese Shochu distillers to properly label their product as “Shochu.” The proper labeling of Shochu now eliminates any possible market confusion between Japanese Shochu and Korean Soju. Moreover, the law recognizes the unique and important cultural distinctions between the two distilled products.

The Japan Sake & Shochu Makers Association (JSS), US liaison officer, Chikako Ichihara, and its registered lobbyist John McCarthy, have spent countless hours lobbying for the passage of the new law. AB 416 will now allow its hundreds of affiliated brands to properly label and promote their products in California and the United States, as well as allow restaurant and bar owners with Type 41 liquor licenses to sell Shochu with an ABV below 24%.

“After years of campaigning and lobbying, we are incredibly pleased that AB 416 has been passed and signed into law. I sincerely appreciate the sponsorship and efforts of Assemblymembers Al Muratsuchi, Miguel Santiago, and Governor Newsom for signing the bill into law. This is an incredible team effort from distillers, exporters, importers, and especially all members of the Japanese Restaurant Association of America” said Hitoshi Utsunomiya, Director of JSS. “Shochu has a long and celebrated history within the United States and we are delighted to be able to continue this legacy with our brands. Additionally, we are pleased that bar and restaurant owners are now allowed to sell and serve Japanese Shochu under its proper name.”

The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS, Chairman Haruhiko Okura) mission is to introduce Japan’s most popular traditional spirits —Shochu and Awamori— to the world and to position it in the industry as a Japanese handcrafted spirit. JSS was established in 1953 under the “Act on Securing of Liquor Tax and on Liquor Business Associations”. It represents approximately 1700 producers of sake, Honkaku Shochu, Awamori, and Hon-mirin. In addition, JSS has over 270 shochu distillery members throughout the country, which produces more than 2000 brands today.

