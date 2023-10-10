Camarena Tequila Teams Up With Tattoo Artist Luke Wessman to Unveil the Camarena Tequila Inked Kit

MODESTO, Calif.— Camarena Tequila, the most awarded tequila*, is unveiling the Camarena Tequila Inked Kit, a limited edition soccer jersey (commonly referred to as a kit) designed by world-renowned tattoo artist Luke Wessman that celebrates the unique intersection of soccer fandom and tattoo culture. Soccer jerseys have long allowed fans to express their passion for the sport, and in recent years kit culture has made its way to the forefront of luxury streetwear design. And where the jersey sleeves end, the tattoo sleeve usually begins, famous amongst some of the greatest soccer players across the globe, further influencing their fans to emulate professional soccer players’ style and swag off the turf. Produced in collaboration with custom jersey maker Icarus, the Camarena Tequila Inked Kit honors Camarena’s brand heritage and celebrates the passion soccer fans have for the sport, all while staying true to Wessman’s traditional American tattoo style with a Southern California flair. Unique elements to the design include:

Agave, symbolizing the 100% blue weber agave Camarena is made from

Nods to iconic soccer player tattoos, such as the angel wings shoulder piece

Design elements are placed on the jersey where they would naturally fall on the body in traditional

tattooing style

“The Camarena Tequila Inked Kit is a celebration of the dynamic passion soccer fans have for fashion and art influenced by their favorite players,” said Brandon Lieb, VP of Spirits at Gallo. “We’re honored to bring it to life with custom kit expert Icarus and the incomparable Luke Wessman, whose art graces the skin of soccer players from across the globe. Now our fans can further commemorate their love for the world’s most popular sport with style, while toasting with Camarena Tequila.”

The Camarena Inked Kits are available for purchase on Cocktail Courier within a specially curated cocktail kit for $69.99 at cocktailcourier.com/product/camarena-tequila-inked-kit while supplies last. Each kit includes the limited edition jersey, a bottle of Camarena Tequila, ingredients to shake up the deliciously bold and spicy Matchday Margarita, custom-etched glassware, and a flash tattoo inspired by Luke Wessman’s design.

*Based on Gallo internal records

About Camarena

Camarena Tequila is the most awarded tequila and has a six generation legacy. It is made from 100 percent blue weber agave grown in the Los Altos Highlands region of Jalisco, one of Mexico’s most prestigious tequila districts. Produced in Arandas at the family-owned and operated distillery, each bottle is double distilled. The Camarena Tequila portfolio includes Silver, Reposado and Añejo. Suggested retail price for 750mL is between $24 and $33. Camarena is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam, High Noon and more.

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly a half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits brands. Spirit of Gallo’s mission is to build the next great American spirits company and to meet the changing needs of consumers. Spirit of Gallo represents 24 brands and is now the third largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume. Some of the award-winning brands include New Amsterdam Vodka, E & J Brandy, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Tequila Komos, Camarena Tequila, RumChata, Pink Whitney, RumHaven, Stratusphere Gin, and the break-out, spirit-based hard seltzer, High Noon. Additionally, the portfolio contains an impressive list of both owned and imported luxury spirits such as The Dalmore Single Malt Scotch, Germain-Robin Brandy, Amaro Montenegro,

Don Fulano Tequila and Lo-Fi Aperitifs.

About Cocktail Courier

Cocktail Courier offers a cocktail delivery service that includes all of the fresh ingredients, alcohol, and instructions needed to mix up bar quality cocktails in the comfort of your own home. Cocktail Courier eliminates recipe and ingredient hunting by sending you a pre-packed kit along with easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions, turning you into a professional bartender in a matter of minutes.

For More Information:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ANdyXp5EU5qNDaqJujtOfJOOD8ElBMDk/view?usp=sharing