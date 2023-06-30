Candela Mamajuana Debuts Duty Free Pop-up Store at Santo Domingo Airport In Collab with the DUFRY Group

Dominican premium spiced rum Candela Mamajuana has unveiled its brand new, duty free pop-up shop at Santo Domingo’s Las Américas International Airport in collaboration with the DUFRY Group. Located in the Departures Terminal, the store is officially open and carries Candela Mamajuana as well as exclusive merchandise from the brand. The new tropical store invites you into Candela’s sexy Latin brand universe. As the only premium mamajuana in the market, the store gives travelers the opportunity to savor this exotic blend inspired by the legendary spiced rum of the Dominican Republic at home.

“I first fell in love with mamajuana during a trip to the Dominican Republic. Although I couldn’t wait to share this amazing spirit with my friends and family, I discovered it was impossible to bring a bottle home at the time,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Candela Mamajuana, Alejandro Russo. “I know that anyone who visits this beautiful Caribbean nation feels the same urge to bring a bottle home, and we’re excited to make Candela easily accessible for travelers to bring a little piece of paradise with them. Candela is TTB-approved and FDA compliant, so you can feel confident when bringing a bottle back to the US.”

Candela is the finest blend of ultra-premium Dominican rum, natural spices and honey. Meaning “on fire” in Spanish slang, Candela was created after co-founder Alejandro Russo had an epiphany while trying mamajuana at a swim-up bar in the Dominican Republic. Mamajuana was not easily accessible outside of the Dominican Republic, but he was determined to change that. Launched in 2016, Candela is now distributed throughout Florida, California, New Jersey, New York and the Dominican Republic.

Enjoyed as a shot, over ice or as part of a delicious cocktail, Candela Mamajuana boasts a smooth taste, rich rosewood and honey aromas and a long finish with warming spices. The premium spiced rum is handcrafted in the Dominican Republic with all-natural ingredients. sourced directly on the island, cutting out any artificial colors or flavors. Candela is distilled from fresh-pressed sugarcane juice, then aged in Bourbon casks elevating the finished product. In 2022, Fodor’s Travel named it “The Unofficial Drink of the Dominican Republic.”

