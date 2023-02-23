Casa Maestri Distillery Acquires Bellagave Infused Tequila

TEQUILA, Jalisco Mexico– Destiladora del Valle de Tequila, also known as Casa Maestri, one of the largest tequila producers in Mexico, announced that it has acquired Bellagave Infused Tequila, a 100% Blue Agave Tequila, infused with all-natural ingredients. The acquisition continues to expand Casa Maestri’s portfolio of high-quality, premium Tequila brands.

Bellagave Infused Tequila is currently available in two flavors: Mango-Jalapeño and Coconut.

Made with 100% Blue Agave, Bellagave Infused Tequila is low sugar, with a lower APV of 70 proof, making it perfect for consumers seeking a lighter tequila option. The Mango-Jalapeño flavor offers an aroma of fresh mango that is immediately apparent upon the first sip. On the mid-palate, consumers meet a dash of spicy jalapeño that lingers through the finish. The Coconut flavor lends the taste of the tropics, with the mellow sweetness of coconut that carries through for a long finish.

Bellagave Infused Tequila is made at Casa Maestri Distillery (NOM 1438). The batches begin with 100% Agave Blanco Tequila, produced from Blue Weber Agave from both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco. The agaves are cooked in both traditional brick ovens and autoclaves, then shredded to extract the sugars. Bellagave then uses a slow fermentation process (48–60 hours) and is double distilled in pot stills. The tequila is then infused with natural flavors and reduced to 70 proof for an easy drinking experience.

With a vibrant package and clean design, the bottles are eye-catching and attractive and designed for easy pours by bartenders. The lower APV, along with flavor trends and 100% natural ingredients attract a health-conscious consumer looking for a lighter-tasting drink option, either at home or at a restaurant or bar.

With this acquisition, Casa Maestri continues to expand its portfolio of premium Tequila brands. Casa Maestri sells more than 25 distillery-owned brands through major importers, wholesalers, and chain stores across the U.S. as well as in more than 35 countries.

Jose Coira, VP of Sales for Casa Maestri is excited about expanding the company’s portfolio to provide a variety of options for tequila enthusiasts. “It’s a perfect time to innovate,” he explains. “The tequila segment is fast-growing and variations like flavored tequilas are exploding in popularity with consumers. We are looking forward to bringing this 100% natural option to tequila lovers looking for a light, great-tasting beverage.”

“As the most awarded female-owned and operated distillery in Mexico, we are so proud to continue our growth, allowing us to continue to bring jobs and opportunity to our local town of Tequila, Jalisco Mexico,” Coira says. “We’re especially excited as we become known for maintaining a balance of offering traditional, premium quality tequilas, with new emerging options. It’s an excellent time for the tequila industry and our distillery.”

For More Information:

https://www.casamaestri.com