Casatera Announces Launch of Tropical Collection Variety Pack

Casatera, the premium zero sugar, zero carb Tequila seltzer brand using Tequila from an award-winning distillery in Mexico, is excited to announce the launch of its new Tropical Collection Variety Pack. The Tropical Collection, which will be available in March, will be distributed across 8 U.S markets, including Florida, Massachusetts and New York.

The Tropical Collection features four delicious flavors: Mango, Pineapple, Passionfruit and Coconut. Each Casatera is made with real Tequila from an award-winning distillery in Mexico, 7% ABV, zero sugar and zero carbs, making it a guilt-free choice for health-conscious consumers.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new Tropical Collection Variety Pack,” said Casatera Co-Founders, Kyle King and George Cultraro II. “We have worked hard to create a product that is not only delicious, but also aligns with our commitment to using high-quality ingredients and producing a healthier alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages.”

In November, Casatera announced its expansion into multiple new markets, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The brand is partnering with the following distributors in CT, FL, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, and RI: Breakthru Beverage Group, Horizon Beverage Group, Opici Family Distributing and Vacationland Distributors.

About Casatera

Founded in 2021, Casatera is engaged in the production of premium, zero sugar Tequila seltzers made for health-conscious consumers using Tequila from an award-winning distillery in Mexico. Launched in Florida on January 29, 2022, Casatera is available in CT, FL, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY and RI, and available nationally direct-to-consumer online. Casatera’s commitment to doing better doesn’t end with its products. As a member of 1% for the Planet, Casatera gives back one percent of its annual sales to support environmental causes.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcasatera.com