Cathead Distillery Releases Blues-Inspired Bourbon As Part Of Limited Edition ‘Tintype’ Series

Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, introduces Old Soul Bourbon Tintype #2, the second installment to the brand’s Tintype Series in collaboration with Music Maker Foundation (MMF). Featuring living Blues legend Hermon Hitson, the 9-year, Mississippi-aged bourbon comes in at cask strength, uncut & unfiltered, just like the musician it honors.

Developed by Cathead Co-Founders Richard Patrick and Austin Evans, Old Soul Bourbon Tintype #2 is distilled in Indiana with a high-rye mash bill of 75% Corn, 21% Rye, and 4% Malted Barley and is aged in new American white oak barrels on-site at the Jackson, Mississippi distillery. Bottled at 122.2 proof, this bottle is a testament to what Southern heat and humidity can do for whiskey maturation. Only 29 barrels were bottled.

“Like Series #1, this Tintype release is really special to us,” said Richard Patrick. “We are so humbled by the opportunity to work together on a project with our friends and partners at MMF that combines our two greatest passions: high quality spirits and live music.”

Known for its steadfast support of the region’s live music and intrinsic link to Blues culture and Southern arts, Cathead Distillery has supported MMF since inception in 2010. They teamed up with MMF Founder Tim Duffy, who happens to also be the photographer and visual artist behind the bottle’s captivating Tintype photography, in 2021 to create Old Soul Bourbon Tintype #1, Captain Luke.

“Cathead did great work with honoring the late Captain Luke, getting his name and picture on an exclusive bourbon,” said Tim Duffy. ‘Even today, just to see an African American on a bourbon label is rare.”

This edition, however, features a living artist. Hermon Hitson is known as a pioneer of psych-rock and funk music, collaborating with the likes of Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, Joe Tex, Bobby Womack, and many others. Having been creating music professionally since 1959, all the experiences, styles, and influences Hermon has picked up along the way has defined his signature style today—an incredible mesh of sound he likes to call “one music.”

“The bourbon is exclusive, and Hermon Hitson’s work for the longest time was too. It was difficult to find his 45s unless you were a deep head,” continues Tim. “So, this collaboration makes sense: a fine bottle of spirits graced by a fine musical spirit.”

Old Soul Bourbon Tintype #2 is a limited-edition release and is defined by a very sweet nose of vibrant corn and butterscotch, with hints of toasted walnuts. The palate is rich and buttery with undertones of licorice and anise. The finish is long, with subtle lingering notes of dark chocolate and cinnamon.

At a suggested retail price of $164.95, this bottle is now available for online ordering with nationwide shipping, as well as at select liquor stores in AK, AL, AR, D.C., FL, GA, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, SC, TN, and TX.