Celaya Tequila Announces Partnership with New Story to Construct Homes in Jalisco, Mexico

Celaya Tequila, the premium, small-batch tequila brand founded by brothers Matt & Ryan Kalil, is proud to announce a charitable partnership with New Story, a non-profit organization whose goal is to end global homelessness.

Through this unique partnership with New Story, Celaya Tequila will donate a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold to an affordable housing project in Jalisco, Mexico. The initiative will make home and land ownership more accessible for vulnerable families throughout Jalisco, the beating heart of the tequila industry.

Celaya Tequila’s partnership with New Story will help provide quality housing for many families in Jalisco who are overlooked by the housing market, unable to secure safe housing and reach their full potential. These families include agave growers, distillery workers, and the Jalisco community at large.

“Despite the multi-billion-dollar success of tequila across the globe, things have largely remained the same for the residents of Jalisco, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with New Story to build new homes in the region,” said Celaya Co-Founder, Matt Kalil.

Since launching in 2014, New Story has been responsible for helping over 15,000 people secure affordable housing in Bolivia, El Salvador, Mexico, and Haiti. By utilizing printing technologies and advanced, eco-friendly materials like Lavacrete, New Story’s plan is to impact 1 million people by 2030. To accomplish this audacious goal, they’re using innovation, investments, and partnerships to build a more inclusive housing market across Latin America.

“The tequila industry wouldn’t be where it is today without the creative community of Jalisco. Unfortunately, many families who create the world’s best tequila also lack the basic human right of adequate housing. We’re honored to partner with Celaya Tequila to change that,” commented New Story CEO, Brett Hagler.

Celaya Tequila Co-Founder Ryan Kalil adds “we don’t want to forget the people of Jalisco and their dedication to excellence. Our friends at New Story give us the best opportunity to give back to these communities and through these essential ways.”

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcelaya.com/