Celebrate KU Basketball and March Madness with Rock Chalk Rye from J. Rieger & Co

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— As we embark on the madness of college basketball in March, J. Rieger & Co. has launched the 2023 limited-edition Rock Chalk Straight Rye Whiskey, in celebration of the storied KU basketball program.

Fresh off the heels of the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks clinching yet another Big XII regular season title, their 64th of all time, fans can now purchase a piece of this season in the form of an outstanding Rye Whiskey from J. Rieger & Co.. The 750 mL bottle is adorned with a commemorative 1920-era Kansas Jayhawk-branded label, just in time for fans to scoop up for the NCAA tournament starting next week to cheer on old KU.

“As a proud KU partner with a large, overlapping fanbase, we love continuing to make this special Rye Whiskey for fans in the area,” said Andy Rieger, president of J. Rieger & Co. “Given our long history of making whiskey in Kansas City, being founded in 1887, and the legendary KU basketball program starting up in Lawrence not long after, this is a perfect pairing of long, rich legacies in the region. And the timing couldn’t be better with the upcoming NCAA tournament, where we expect a great run from the Jayhawks!”

J. Rieger’s Rock Chalk Rye – twice-distilled, consisting of 96% rye and 4% malted barley, and non-chill filtered – brings the rye spiciness upfront and sweet, pleasant finish that is great on the rocks, neat or in your favorite whiskey cocktail.

After distillation, this Rye was put into new charred white oak barrels where it spent 5 years aging in the distillery’s rickhouse in Kansas City. Master Distiller Nathan Perry then cut the whiskey to 88 proof, a nod to the 1988 Kansas Jayhawk Basketball Championship, and bottled for fans to enjoy.

750 mL bottles of Rock Chalk Rye are available now at Kansas and Missouri retailers, and at the J. Rieger & Co. distillery, located at 2700 Guinotte Ave., in the historic Electric Park district of Kansas City.

About J. Rieger & Co.

J. Rieger & Co. was originally founded in 1887 in Kansas City’s West Bottoms Livestock Exchange district. The distillery offered over 100 alcoholic products on a national basis, including the iconic Monogram Whiskey, but was forced to close in 1919 with the advent of Prohibition. In 2014, 95 years after Prohibition, the brand was relaunched by business partners Ryan Maybee, co-founder of The Rieger and Manifesto, and Andy Rieger, the great-great-great-grandson of Jacob Rieger. The current distillery is in the historic Electric Park neighborhood in Kansas City. The core product line includes Kansas City Whiskey, Midwestern Dry Gin, Caffe Amaro, and Premium Wheat Vodka.

For More Information:

https://www.jriegerco.com/our-spirits/rock-chalk-straight-rye-whiskey