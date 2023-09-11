Celtic Honey Leans into Its Key Ingredient With Celtic Honey Beekeeper’s Blend

Celtic Honey – inspired by a honey mead recipe from the Irish Celtic tribes and believed to bring good luck – is poised to blaze a new trail with updated packaging and a new formulation that increases from 60 to 80 proof (30% – 40% ABV), transitioning the brand from a cordial to a flavored whiskey. Made in Northern Ireland with all-natural Irish honey, distilled Irish whiskey and flavors of native Irish flowers, plants and trees, Celtic Honey Beekeeper’s Blend is set to reach retail shelves across the country by August at a suggested retail price of $24.99 per 750 ml bottle.

Celtic Honey Beekeeper’s Blend features aromas of sweet vanilla, bee pollen and oak on the nose and flavors of clover, honey and vanilla spice on the palate. The blend is rounded out by a warm, yet delicate, finish with a welcomed note of Irish whiskey.

To complement Celtic Honey’s new formulation, the brand features updated packaging with a modernized, simplified logo. While the bottle is the same, new Celtic Honey packaging features an elevated capsule enclosure, as well as foiled treatment on a craft-paper label for a premium look and feel.

“Celtic Honey Beekeeper’s Blend is a great way to bring a touch of sweetness to any occasion,” said Allison O’Brien, brand manager for Luxco’s Irish Portfolio. “Highlighted by all-natural Irish honey, Celtic Honey Beekeeper’s Blend adds a deliciously floral flavor and texture, whether you enjoy it over ice, as a shot or as an unexpected ingredient in a cocktail.”

