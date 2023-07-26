Cenote Tequila’s Cristalino Expands Distribution Nationwide

Cenote Tequila is proud to announce that their award-winning Cenote Cristalino is now available nationwide. Cenote Cristalino is a 100% blue agave crystal clear Añejo tequila, which reveals a deep agave flavor, mellowed by aging for 12 months, and smoothed by a proprietary cellulose filtration. This process removes most of the color while softening and mellowing the flavors coming from the aging, giving a lighter, smoother yet still complex Añejo flavor experience.

“We are happy to be expanding our distribution and making Cenote Tequila Cristalino available to consumers nationwide,” says Lisa Branson, Global Brand Lead of the Stoli Agave Portfolio. “Cristalino tequila is currently trending for exploration within the tequila category, and Cenote will continue to fulfill consumer’s needs with our classic tequila styles, as well as our innovations.”

Within the tequila category, Cristalinos are showing the strongest growth with an expected 55% growth by 2026, per the IWSR report. Not every tequila brand has a Cristalino, but Cenote Tequila proudly demonstrates its innovation DNA with its sipper Cristalino, as well as its “oak mellowed” Blanco and unique innovations such as Green Orange and Ahumado.

Master Distiller Miguel Cedeño-Cruz set the perfect base using Cenote Añejo, with Master Blender Alejandro Garcia Páez managing the entire filtration process. “Cristalino tequila is booming in Mexico, revolutionizing the category, and we are excited to deliver a product that illustrates our passion and innovation throughout the U.S. Mastering the depth of Añejo flavors but inspired by the purity of Cenotes, our unique filtration process was key in crafting this crystal clear experience that below the surface surprises and delights with a world of flavor,” says Cedeño-Cruz.

With aromas of roasted agave, herbs, and white pepper spice, Cenote Cristalino offers slightly sweet vanilla flavors, with fresh-cut herbs, dark chocolate, and cinnamon, with an elegant yet warm finish of toasted spice. This taste profile has won gold medals at San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Beverage Tasting Institute, and most recently a 95-point rating from Tasting Panel.

Cenote Tequila, inspired by the ultra-pure subterranean underwater worlds of Cenotes, will introduce tequila drinkers to a whole new world of discovery beneath its surface. Cenote Tequila Cristalino is now available nationwide via select retailers at a suggested retail price of $69.99 for 750ml.

About Cenote Tequila

Part of Stoli Group, one of the world’s leading premium spirits businesses, Cenote Tequila is an ultra-premium 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequila inspired by the purity of the natural wonders of Cenotes in the Yucatán Peninsula nourishing connection between people, earth and higher ideals. Cenote Tequila has a complex flavor profile that balances fragrant cooked agave with delicate wood notes and is a result of the diligent craftsmanship of Master Distiller Miguel Cedeño-Cruz. Cenote Tequila is available in their core range, Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Cristalino, as well as innovations: Cenote Green Orange Tequila and Cenote Ahumado Tequila.

For More Information:

http://tequilacenote.com/