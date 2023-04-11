Central Standard Distillery Unveils Red Cabin Lemon Honey Bourbon Smash and Peach Bourbon Smash Cocktails

Central Standard Craft Distillery Owners Pat McQuillan, Evan Hughes and Jim Kanter announce the expansion of their successful Pour Ready Premium Cocktail line with the addition of Red Cabin Lemon Honey Bourbon Smash and Red Cabin Peach Bourbon Smash Cocktails. and

The Red Cabin Lemon Honey Bourbon Smash and Red Cabin Peach Bourbon Smash join the original premium cocktails in the lineup of Pour Ready Door County Cherry Vodka Lemonade and the Pour Ready Door County Cherry Vodka Mule, which launched last spring.

“Our Red Cabin Lemon Honey Bourbon Smash and Peach Bourbon Smash are craft cocktails without all the hassle of mixing the drinks yourself,” McQuillan said. “There’s no pealing, measuring or shaking required, simply pour our Pour Ready Premium Cocktails over ice for the perfect cocktail every pour.”

From a business perspective, Hughes, McQuillan and Kanter formulated the Pour Ready line specifically for consumers who crave craft quality and the convenience of ready to drink options.

“For us, it all boils down to our tagline of ‘craft, convenient and cooler ready,’” Kanter said. “With our new Pour Ready Premium Cocktails, you can turn your home, your backyard, the beach or anywhere – or any occasion – into your very own Crafthouse & Kitchen. It’s like having a bartender in each bottle.”

The two new Pour Ready Premium Cocktails, which are 15% ABV and 30 proof, hit retail shelves starting in April. All four cocktails come in unbreakable 750-ml and 1.75L bottles to fit any occasion.

Central Standard Craft Distillery, a small batch, craft distillery in Milwaukee and Wisconsin’s largest distiller, handcrafts award-winning, bourbon, whiskey, vodka and gin from locally sourced ingredients. Founded in 2014, Central Standard spirits have won 40 medals across multiple craft distilling categories.

Along with Red Cabin Bourbon, Central Standard’s portfolio of premium spirits* includes North Brandy and Door County Cherry Vodka, which is a blend of Central Standard’s award-winning 100% handcrafted vodka infused with Door County cherries, which are mellowed with a touch of local-harvested, fresh honey. North Brandy, which is handmade in small batches and aged for a minimum of two years, is finished in Central Standard bourbon barrels.

A multi-million-dollar project transformed a formerly vacant three-story, 11,700-square-foot building in downtown Milwaukee into the Central Standard’s new Crafthouse & Kitchen. The distillery’s home boasts a tasting room, tour operation, restaurant, private-events space and rooftop patio. In addition, the renovated building, which was built in 1874 and is one of the oldest in Milwaukee, houses a 100-gallon pot still that will produce all spirits served and sold on site.

* You must be 21-years of age or older and a fan of great tasting spirits to enjoy. Please drink responsibly.

For More Information:

https://thecentralstandard.com/our-spirits/