Chay Spirits Expanding in Illinois, Kentucky and Louisiana

CHICAGO, Ill.— Chay Spirits is trailblazing new standards in the better-for-you spirits categories with its offering of zero sugar, low carb, plant-based sweetened beverages. CHAY Spirits initially launched its flavored vodkas [coconut, hibiscus, lemon and vanilla flavored] and ready to drink cocktails [vanilla espresso martini, lemon drop martini, and coconut mojito] across Texas in partnership with Green Light Distribution.

CHAY’s success in Texas is just the latest milestone for the growing alcohol brand. CHAY continues to expand its distribution, recently entering new markets in Illinois (Maverick Beverage), Kentucky (Heritage Wine), and Louisiana (PF Importers).

“Chay’s mission is to provide better-for-you beverages without compromising flavor or sweetness so you never have to miss out again. We are excited to work with our distribution partners to continue the brand’s growth.” said Chase Glick, Founder of CHAY Spirits

About Chay Spirits

Launched in 2023 by Chase Glick, Chay Spirits offers a range of flavored vodkas (30% ALC, 60 proof) and ready-to-drink cocktails (17.5% ALC, 35 proof) that are zero sugar, low carb, and plant-based sweetened. When Glick was 23 years old, he weighed 350 lbs and was facing major health issues. After realizing he was moments away from suffering severe consequences, he committed to changing his lifestyle – eating differently, working out, and quitting drinking. After nearly a year of hard work, Glick lost over 100lbs and was healthy again. However, achieving this milestone required sacrificing his social life which took an understandable backseat but, FOMO is real. Once he regained his health, he realized there was no alcoholic option that he could feel good about drinking and enjoy without regretting the next day. With nothing on the market that fit his standards, Glick set out to create a beverage with both flavor and sweetness, without the sugar or ingredients that derailed his better-for-you habits. After extensive reserve and countless taste tests, CHAY was created. “There is finally a better-for-you, plant-based sweetened, zero sugar and low carb beverage that allows other to never miss out the way I did. Cheers!” said founder Chase Glick.

For More Information:

https://chayspirits.com/