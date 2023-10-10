Chicken Cock Whiskey Debuts Reserve Cask Whiskey With Kevin Kisner

BARDSTOWN, Ky. – Chicken Cock Whiskey is rolling out an exclusive Reserve Cask Program this year featuring four one-of-a-kind barrels selected by like-minded partners. The first to hit the market is with PGA TOUR Pro and whiskey enthusiast Kevin Kisner, whom Chicken Cock Whiskey signed a multi-year partnership with in February.

Chicken Cock Whiskey’s Master Distiller, Gregg Snyder handpicked 22 of the brand’s best eight year-aged bourbon barrels, each with their own distinct flavor profile and proof, and the golfer carefully selected the barrel that resonated with him the most. The Kevin “Kiz” Kisner Barrel Pick is a small batch (138 bottles) of limited edition Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey with a mash bill of 80% Corn, 11.5% Rye and 8.5% Malted Barley, bottled at a higher strength of 123.2 proof.

“I take great pride in continuing to work with a brand that has an American history as rich as Chicken Cock’s,” shares Kisner. “I was immediately drawn to this specific barrel’s caramel finish and high proof. Whether you’re a seasoned whiskey aficionado or just lookin’ for a good time, this whiskey’s got a place for you at the bar and on the course.”

“We’re thrilled to continue to bolster Chicken Cock Whiskey’s presence through partnering with Kevin Kisner,” says Grain & Barrel Founder Matti Anttila. “Kisner’s values and sense of humor align with ours and we’re grateful to bring something new to both the whiskey and golf world together.”

Bottles, with packaging designed in collaboration with Kisner, are available for purchase exclusively at chickencockwhiskey.com for $149.99.

About Chicken Cock Whiskey

Established in 1856, Chicken Cock Whiskey started in the heart of Bourbon County, Kentucky, and in a few short decades became a nationally distributed brand. Chicken Cock hit peak prestige when it was served as the house whiskey at the Cotton Club in Harlem, one of Prohibition’s most legendary speakeasies. The brand managed to survive Prohibition by swiftly moving production around and smuggling bottles into the United States in tin cans. After Prohibition, Chicken Cock enjoyed a resurgence before a distillery fire just after World War II put it out of business. In 2012, Matti Anttila, Grain & Barrel Spirits CEO, rediscovered the brand and set out to resurrect it to its Prohibition-era glory. Since then, the team has introduced a flagship KY Straight Bourbon and KY Straight Rye Whiskey, made in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company as part of its collaborative distilling program, along with several other highly sought after limited-releases.

About Grain & Barrel Spirits

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Grain & Barrel Spirits is an innovative-driven global spirits portfolio that develops and scales authentic brands – connecting the best artisans with markets and consumers around the world. The company’s core brands include: Chicken Cock Whiskey, a historically significant whiskey brand established in Paris, Kentucky, in 1856; Tequila Eterno Verano, a range of ultra-premium tequilas made for adventurous souls; Dixie Spirits, which boasts a roster of five premium vodkas, including its signature award-winning Southern Vodka, alongside its first-ever whiskey, Dixie Delight; High Goal Luxury Gin, a small batch, ultra-premium gin produced in Charleston; Elvis Whiskey, Elvis Presley-inspired whiskeys; and Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey. Grain & Barrel Spirits has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America three years in a row.

For More Information:

https://shopchickencockwhiskey.com/products/kevin-kisner-reserve-cask