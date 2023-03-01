Cincoro Tequila Announces Jeff Agdern as New President

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Cincoro Tequila, a leading luxury spirits company, announced that Jeff Agdern has been appointed as its new President, effective immediately.

Jeff brings over 20 years of experience in the spirits industry, having previously held senior leadership positions at several leading companies in the sector. He spent over two decades with Pernod Ricard in various capacities, excelling at every turn. Jeff was a Brand Manager for Jameson and rose through the ranks as Group Director and Vice President, and later became Senior Vice President of Wine and Champagne. Jeff also served as Senior Vice President/General Manager of Pernod’s New Brand Ventures division.

“When putting together a winning team, drafting the right players is essential and Jeff was our first-round draft pick. He has a proven track record of driving growth, developing successful luxury portfolios, and building strong relationships with key stakeholders,” said Emilia Fazzalari, Cincoro Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. “We held an exhaustive search to find the right candidate for this role and were blown away by Jeff’s experience and the amount of people who came forward with glowing recommendations.”

Jeff will be responsible for running the day-to-day operations of Cincoro and will work closely with the CEO to execute the brand’s long-term vision.

“I’m very excited to work with the Cincoro team and I look forward to creating more wins for the growing brand,” said Jeff Agdern, the newly appointed Cincoro President.

The creation of all Cincoro expressions begins with the harvesting of agave plants, at least seven years of age, from the most rugged terrain in both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. These plants deliver the biggest flavor. The agave is then slow cooked and fermented for six days to retain and create the unique, rich Cincoro flavors. All the brand’s tequilas begin as Cincoro Blanco and are then aged in American whiskey barrels.

NBA owners Jeanie Buss of the Lakers, Wes Edens of the Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Celtics, and Michael Jordan of the Hornets launched the Cincoro brand in 2019. In just three years, Cincoro has sold just under two million bottles nationally and has won 24 awards in accredited spirits competitions.

About Cincoro

In July 2016, five friendly competitors met for dinner and bonded over their shared passion for tequila. After many more adventures together, this group of five founding partners set out with one mission: to create the finest tequila anyone has ever tasted. Cincoro Tequila is uniquely made with 100% Weber Blue agave from private farms in both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is hand-selected and slow-cooked in a small batch process, distilling the highland and lowland tequilas separately, before blending them together to create the Cincoro signature taste profile. This is the heart of Cincoro: a naturally rich and delicious family of tequilas that are smooth on the palate with a complex, long finish. Cincoro Tequila is a taste experience unlike any other, created to be sipped neat, but also to elevate cocktails. For more information about Cincoro, please visit www.Cincoro.com and @Cincoro.

The Cincoro family portfolio offers five luxurious tequila expressions with SRP per 750mL bottle starting at $89.99 for Blanco, $109.99 for Reposado, $149.99 for Añejo, $349.99 for Gold, and $1,699.99 for Extra Añejo.

For More Information:

https://www.cincoro.com