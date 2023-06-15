Clyde May’s Releases a 9-Year-Old Cask Strength Straight Rye Whiskey

The Official State Spirit of Alabama, Clyde May’s Whiskey has announced the exclusive release of Clyde May’s 9-Year-Old Cask Strength Straight Rye Whiskey.

Aged a minimum of nine years in ex-bourbon barrels, this 113-proof, non-chill filtered Cask Strength Straight Rye Whiskey is 91% Rye, giving it a prominent backbone of spiciness with notes of oak, coffee beans, and vanilla flavors.

Additionally, this limited release applies a special wood-finishing technique, steeping a mixture of American Oak, Cherry Wood, and French Oak wood chips into the liquid for four additional months. The resulting rye has a delightful medley of flavor with distinct notes of fruit, caramel, and vanilla.

“At Conecuh Brands we love to innovate and this unique wood-finishing technique is an example of doing just that. This one-time bottling honors Clyde May’s legacy and represents the craftsmanship and excellence found in all our offerings,” says Phil West, Vice President Marketing at Conecuh Brands. “With a proprietary mash bill and unique wood-finishing technique, this rye offers rich and complex flavors that are bound to captivate even the most discerning whiskey drinker.”

This one-time bottling is now available at select retailers across the country with a suggested retail price of $64.99 for a 750ml bottle.

The story of Clyde May’s began in 1946 where Clyde’s commitment to quality cemented his reputation as one of the best moonshiner’s in the country. When it came to making a special batch, Clyde preferred to work with Rye because of the spice it imparted into the spirit. While most know Clyde as being arrested for moonshining, what many do not know is that it was the 300+ lbs of rye grain in his possession that led to his conviction.

