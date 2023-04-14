Clyde May’s Whiskey Continues Years-Long Partnership As The Official Whiskey Of The Talladega Superspeedway

Clyde May’s Whiskey, the award-winning whiskey from Conecuh Brands, is proud to announce its continued partnership as the official Whiskey sponsor of the Talladega Superspeedway. Now in its seventh year, this collaboration will bring together the official state spirit of Alabama and NASCAR’s biggest and baddest track.

Clyde May’s Whiskey will be featured throughout the venue and in its two bespoke bars: The Clyde May’s Courtyard Bar located next to the Big Bill’s Open Air Club and the Clyde May’s Tower Tavern, located in the Grandstands. The bars will highlight cocktails that are only featured at Talladega, including the Clyde 240 and the Clyde Alabama Pride.

For the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series – GEICO 500, taking place on April 23rd, Clyde May’s will be displaying the Clyde car, a replica of Clyde’s famous 1946 Chevy Coupe in the Courtyard Bar, where race fans will have the opportunity to meet Clyde May’s youngest grandson & Clyde May’s national brand ambassador, Lewis Clyde May. For the NASCAR Cup Series fall race, Clyde May’s will be selling a limited quantity of bespoke Talladega promotional packs at the race itself.

The Clyde May’s Whiskey story begins in 1946 where Clyde’s commitment to quality cemented his reputation as one of the best moonshiner’s in the country. That legacy lives on today in his whiskeys and bourbons, made with a proprietary mash bill and aged in American Oak barrels. The portfolio includes Clyde May’s Original Alabama Style Whiskey, Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon, Clyde May’s Straight Rye Whiskey, and Clyde May’s 6YO Special Reserve Straight Bourbon.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership of this iconic NASCAR event” said Phil West, Conecuh Brands VP Marketing. “Alabama is our home state, so this partnership felt very natural for us. In fact, we are on-track to be opening our state-of-the art distillery in Troy, Alabama later this year, which is only 90 minutes away from Talladega.”

Every year over 100,000 fans make the pilgrimage to the forests of Alabama for an action-packed weekend of memory makers. The concept of Talladega has been deeply woven itself into the collective quilt of American culture. From movies to chart-topping songs named after the speedway.

“It’s great to have an authentic Alabama brand like Clyde May’s Whiskey partnering with Talladega Superspeedway,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “We’re proud to welcome them back to the track and know our fans will enjoy their specialty cocktails available during race weekend this spring.”

About Clyde May’s Whiskey

Distilled since 1946 and legal since 2001, Clyde May’s brings more than 75 years of authenticity, dedication and perseverance to perfecting the craft of whiskey making. In addition to being the Official State Spirit of Alabama and the official Whiskey of Talladega Speedway, Clyde May’s is also the Official Bourbon of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena, the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship and several Korn Ferry Tour golf tournaments.

About Conecuh Brands LLC

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Conecuh Brands is a leading producer and marketer of super premium craft spirits, focused on developing high-quality brands, including Clyde May’s Whiskey, Prospero Tequila, and McConnell’s Irish Whisky. Brands created by Conecuh Brands have authentic brand stories, delivered in world-class packaging and award-winning taste. To learn more, visit Conecuhbrands.com.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is the most competitive racetrack on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Three- and four-wide racing at 200 mph are a norm at Talladega Superspeedway, along with nail-biting, photo finishes.

