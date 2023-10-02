Cognac De Luze and Benchmark Beverage Company Announce Exclusive US Distribution Partnership

Cognac De Luze and Benchmark Beverage Company are proud to jointly announce their exclusive distribution partnership. Benchmark Beverage Company is a leading National spirit company dedicated to import, distribution and promotion of premium spirits brands throughout the United States of America, starting on September 1, 2023. Benchmark Beverage Company is now writing a new page in De Luze’s history in the USA, where the brand has more than 15 years of presence.

About Cognac De Luze

Sourced from the renowned terroirs of Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne, Cognac De Luze is a Fine Champagne Cognac renowned for its exceptional range of flavors. Our collection includes VS, VSOP, XO, and EXTRA Cognac, each masterfully crafted to showcase finesse, complexity, and a rich palette of fruity notes and delightful aromas. The distinctive bouquet of Cognac De Luze elegantly expresses the subtle nuances of its terroir, making it a true connoisseur’s choice.

A Family Business: The Story of Cognac De Luze

For two centuries, tradition, heritage, expertise, and innovation have defined the essence of Cognac De Luze. In 1822, Alfred De Luze founded A. De Luze & Fils, infusing the company with a spirit of adventure, audacity, and unwavering commitment to excellence. It was in 1825 that the iconic shape of De Luze’s VS/VSOP Cognac bottles was born, inspired by the distinctive design of distillation stills. This unique bottle shape would later be dubbed “glou-glou bottles” due to the sound the liquid makes as it flows smoothly through the long neck.

Alfred’s adventurous spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence became the enduring legacy of De Luze, passed down through generations. Despite facing numerous challenges, the brand’s fusion of family ambition and prestigious acquisitions has enabled it to thrive and adapt to changing times. In 1927, Cognac De Luze earned the esteemed title of official supplier to His Majesty the King of Denmark. In 2006, another storied family, the Boinauds, owners of the largest family-owned vineyards in Grande Champagne, entered the picture. They acquired Cognac De Luze, ensuring that the brand’s rich history and savoir-faire continue to be preserved in the finest Cognac tradition.

In 2022, Maison Boinaud renewed the brand’s visual identity, reaffirming its historical values while updating its logo and packaging design. This revitalization ensures that Cognac De Luze continues to evolve, inviting consumers to rediscover this exquisite spirit, often stereotyped as elitist. The wolf, featured prominently on our Cognac bottles, symbolizes strength, courage, and the rewards of hard work, embodying the enduring protection and unity of family, enhancing the legacy of Cognac De Luze.

For More Information:

https://cognacdeluze.com/