Colorado Sake Co. and Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse Release Sai Shochu

RiNo, Denver, Colo.— Colorado’s first shochu (a traditionally Japanese rice spirit) hits the shelves of liquor stores and sushi bars across the state, again.

Inspired by the traditional Japanese spirit, but brewed and distilled in Denver’s RiNo Art District, Sai Shochu is a collaboration between Colorado Sake Co. and Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse. Named after the awesome neighborhood we both reside in, “Sai” is “Rhino” in Japanese. This Shochu is brewed from koji rice by Colorado Sake Co. and then the kasu (the leftover rice and yeast of sake production) is fermented, distilled and bottled by Ironton.

Shochu is the number one selling spirit in the world. There are 2 types, Soju (Korean) and Shochu (Japanese) which must be made from rice or sweet potato.

This spirit is meant to be enjoyed with friends! Bring a bottle to the table and pour into several glasses. Try it either straight up, with ice, or mixed with a little bit of water.

Sai Shochu Quick Facts:

48 proof / 24% abv

Ingredients:

-Steamed rice, Koji rice, Japanese sake yeast

Tasting Notes:

-Nose: Dumplings, Pineapple, Cantaloupe

-Palate: Light, Floral, Savory, Umami

-Finish: Creamy, Silky, Lingering Finish

About Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse is proudly Distilling the Spirit of Colorado. Our award-winning spirits are distilled using locally sourced ingredients and pure Rocky Mountain water to create maximum flavor and a unique character. Handcrafted at a Mile High to be enjoyed at any elevation for any adventure.

About Colorado Sake Co.

Colorado Sake Co. is Colorado’s only sake brewery and the largest American owned sake producer in the United States. Our award winning sake is made with rice harvested from Arkansas and water sourced right here in the Rocky Mountains. All of our sake comes from just 4 key ingredients: water, rice and yeast koji.

For More Information:

https://www.coloradosakeco.com/